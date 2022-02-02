Don’t Expect Derrick Lewis To Do A Shoey: “My Feet Smell Cheesy”

Derrick Lewis likes Tai Tuivasa but not enough to do a shoey.

On Feb. 12, Lewis and Tuivasa will share the Octagon on the main card of UFC 271. Lewis resides in Texas so he will be a huge fan favorite going into his showdown with Tuivasa, who is known to also be a crowd-pleaser where ever he goes.

There are some similarities between “The Black Beast” and “Bam Bam” but they have very different opinions on one subject matter.

No Shoey For Lewis

During an interview with FOX Sports Australia, Derrick Lewis said that drinking beer out of a shoe, which is Tuivasa’s specialty, simply won’t fly with him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Yeah, he’s good, man. I like him. I like Tai, and I really appreciate him knocking out Greg Hardy like he did the last fight. Greg was talking a lot of trash that week, so I appreciate it, but I just don’t like the beer-drinking out of the shoe and all that. What y’all do out there? I don’t like all that. That’s nasty. My feet smell cheesy. I just can’t imagine just another man’s sweat in – I don’t know.”

Tuivasa responded and heaped praise on “The Black Beast.”

“I’m a big fan of Derrick, as well. I think we’re kinda the same, you know what I mean? We go in there to bang on, and we’re usually the crowd favorites so shout out to Derrick.”

UFC 271 will be headlined by a UFC Middleweight Title rematch. Champion Israel Adesanya will look to make it 2-0 when he meets Robert Whittaker a second time. Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier will also collide in a potential title eliminator.