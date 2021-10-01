(Video) Watch Derrick Lewis Hilariously Eat Spicy Wings on Hot Ones

Derrick Lewis stepped one foot closer to mainstream superstardom after appearing on the popular web series “Hot Ones.” The show features host Sean Evans, with rotating guests who answer questions while eating spicy hot wings.

“Hot Ones” features the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. Throughout the show, guests have to face a gauntlet of ten hot wings, smother in some of the world’s spiciest hot sauces.

Lewis is known for being one of the heaviest hitters in mixed martial arts history. As well as having a hilarious personality as prominent as his weight class on social media. During the interview, Lewis touched on a plethora of topics.

Derrick Lewis Interview on Hot Ones

He spoke about the city of Houston and what the state of Texas means to him. Furthermore, he discussed what it’s like being a fan of the Houston Texans, regardless of the team wins or loses games. Derrick also explained why he chose MMA over boxing and what it’s like to possess his incredible knockout power. Plus, he mentioned his favorite knockout of his being against Curtis Blaydes.

Here are some of the best quotes from Hot One’s interview with Derrick Lewis.

On Throwing Out a Terrible Opening Pitch for a Houston Astros Game

“What happened was, I was wearing jeans, and as soon as I was getting ready to throw it, a mosquito bit me. Everybody knows the mosquitos are bad in Texas,” Lewis joked. “… I could be in the major leagues, maybe it was just one mistake.”

Hoping for a Paycheck at the End of the Show

“Am I gonna win some money if I eat all this?,” Lewis asked Evans incredulously, in the first pause he’d taken all interview. “What kind of money am I going to win? If I’m not going to win no money, we can stop right now.”

How his Body Reacts to Spicy Food

“My wife already knows that once I start eating spicy stuff, get the baby wipes ready, there’s gonna be some screaming in the bathroom, but I like it though.”

Watch the full interview with Derrick Lewis on Hot Ones below.