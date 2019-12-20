(Video) Derrick Lewis laid WASTE to a Pro Boxer

Derrick Lewis Dismantles Pro Boxer Who Was Talking Smack

Talking about cross-over bouts between boxers and MMA fighters has become the most exhausting topic in combat sports. Well, at least until today. UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis made the conversation interesting again once he posted a video on his social media accounts. Lewis unveiled footage of him inside of the squared circle with a professional boxer and viciously knocked him out in the process.

Derrick Lewis is known in the MMA community for having some of the heaviest hands in all of mixed martial arts. Lewis, AKA the “Black Beast,” has laid waste to 18 of his opponents with knockouts throughout the duration of his MMA career. So, when a boxer allegedly told Lewis that he would knock him out because he wasn’t a boxer, Lewis accepted the challenge.

Footage of Derrick Lewis Knocking Out a Boxer

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

Apparently the boxer said he would knock out Lewis because he was an MMA fighter. However, the footage shows otherwise. Derrick landed a flurry of bombs on the professional boxer and virtually knocked him out of the ring. Furthermore, Lewis was able to accomplish this lesson in around one minute’s time.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani spoke with Lewis. Helwani reported that the boxer was “talking smack” to Lewis. Although the exact words weren’t revealed, one could guess that it had to do with the boxer thinking that Lewis had no chance. Especially because most boxers believe that the way MMA fighters throw their hands is inferior to the clean and crisp technique of a boxer.

The Aftermath of the Footage

However, for the unknown boxer, he got DROPPED. More than likely, the identity of the professional boxer will be revealed. But for now, he’ll serve as an example for a lesson. One that should have been learned a very long time ago. Just because an MMA fighter doesn’t dedicate all of their time to the “sweet science,” it doesn’t mean they can’t.

Maybe next time they’ll think twice. Especially against a beast like Derrick Lewis.