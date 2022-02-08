Derrick Lewis On One-Upping Tai Tuivasa’s Shoey: ‘I’d Take My Cup Off And Drink Beer Out Of That’

Derrick Lewis doesn’t plan on doing a shoey — but he could try one-upping it with something grosser.

Lewis takes on Tai Tuivasa in an explosive heavyweight encounter in the co-headliner of UFC 271 which takes place Saturday night in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

A win for “The Black Beast” could set him up for another title shot, especially with Francis Ngannou being the current champion who Lewis holds a win over.

However, it won’t be easy.

Tuivasa is a game opponent who always comes to brawl and has his fair share of knockouts as well. He’s also quite the character like Lewis as he usually celebrates his wins with shooeys — drinking beer out of a stranger’s shoe.

Lewis is a fan of Tuivasa, but don’t expect him to do a shoey anytime soon.

“Yeah, he’s good, man. I like him. I like Tai, and I really appreciate him knocking out Greg Hardy like he did the last fight. Greg was talking a lot of trash that week, so I appreciate it, but I just don’t like the beer-drinking out of the shoe and all that. What y’all do out there? I don’t like all that. That’s nasty. My feet smell cheesy. I just can’t imagine just another man’s sweat in – I don’t know.”

Derrick Lewis Suggests Drinking Beer Out Of His Cup

However, when asked on Morning Kombat how he could one-up Tuivasa’s shoey with something even more disgusting, Lewis provided a suggestion.

“I can’t do nothing like that. Nah,” Lewis said regarding Tuivasa’s shoeys. “I’d say I’d take my cup off and drink beer out of that. That’s as far as I would go.”

Lewis notably took his cup off following his win over Chris Daukaus in December and threw it at the crowd present at the UFC Apex. One man caught it and was surprisingly very happy with his souvenir.

Derrick Lewis throws his cup into the crowd.#UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/1D46FXNU3G — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 19, 2021

And it turns out, he’s also coming to Houston to get it signed by Lewis.

“Oh yeah, the guy had said that he’s coming to Houston to watch me fight and he wants me to sign it for him,” Lewis added.

You can watch the full interview below: