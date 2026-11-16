Derick Borges Stops Fernando Noriega In Round Two At LFA 246 – Highlights

Derick Borges added a stoppage to his LFA record against Fernando Noriega on November 13 in Cajamar, Brazil. The bantamweights met on the main card at Ginásio do Polvilho, with the Brazilian finishing his Peruvian opponent in the second round.

The finalized promotion record gives the time as 2:33 and identifies a straight right followed by ground strikes. This was a scheduled three-round, 135-pound contest, separate from the evening’s championship matches. The result is not a title victory or an announced title eliminator.

Round 1: Noriega gets inside the range

Noriega opened with inside low kicks while Borges used his jab, calf kicks and front kick to manage distance. The taller fighter then changed levels, pulling guard after a double-leg entry and looking for a triangle.

The Peruvian passed over the legs into side control. He considered opportunities to strike before the action returned to the feet, where his opponent landed an upward elbow and a straight right.

Noriega answered with an advancing left hook, an overhand right and combinations timed against the jab. A switching low kick missed, and Borges connected with another right before the opening round ended.

Round 2: Pressure turns into a ground finish

The next round began with jabs from Borges and lead hooks from Noriega, who also tried a spinning backfist followed by his left hand. A front kick landed low, causing a brief interruption. After the restart, the Brazilian pressed with combinations and attacked the body.

The broadcaster’s finish sequence shows Noriega retreating toward the fence and dropping to the canvas. He brings his legs up between the fighters as Borges follows him down, reaching over that defensive position to continue punching rather than allowing space for a reset.

Noriega remained on his back close to the cage, with an arm drawn across his face. Borges stayed over him as the referee moved alongside the exchange, then intervened. The winner got back to his feet and celebrated.

¡LO DEMOLIÓ A GOLPES! Borges acabó con Noriega. Una lluvia de puños y Noriega no resistió y acabó en malas condiciones . pic.twitter.com/bosGtLp95E — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) November 14, 2026

The written ringside account puts the Brazilian Top Team fighter at 12-4 after his second LFA victory. It lists his height at 183 centimeters.

A different outcome from his January appearance

His earlier promotional win came against Daniel Araujo at LFA 225 on January 23. That contest went to the scorecards, with the judges returning totals of 30-25, 29-26 and 29-26 in his favor.

The January matchup had been announced as the co-main event in Brasília, with Araujo entering at 8-0 and Borges at 10-4.

Borges–Noriega was one of six main-card fights on the promotion’s last Brazilian event of 2026. The show featured 12 completed contests after a separate scheduled pairing was canceled following a weight miss. The Alves–Vinuto card was LFA’s sixth stop in Brazil this year.