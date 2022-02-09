Derek Brunson Thinks Sean Strickland Is A Weirdo: “I Hopes He Changes His Ways”

Derek Brunson thinks Sean Strickland is a weirdo.

Since returning from his horrific motorcycle accident, Strickland has been a polarizing fighter for the past two years. From wild rants to videos of him going super hard in sparring to flirting with porn stars.

Brunson Goes Off On Strickland

However, there are many people who just don’t like his personality. The UFC’s No. 4 ranked middleweight Brunson thinks he is a cringy weirdo.

“Sean Strickland is a weirdo; slightly funny, I guess it’s funny in this era if you think the stuff he says is funny. But he’s definitely kind of cringy, you know, super weird,” Brunson told MiddleEasy at UFC 271 media day. “I’ve heard some of the stuff he’s said and I don’t know if he’s trying to get a lot of attention or whatever. I don’t think it’s cool to be a jerk or an asshole, saying things like ‘I will kill people and I wouldn’t care.’ Like if you say ‘if someone harms my family, I will kill them and I wouldn’t care’ that’s a bit different from just killing a random person and not caring. So, that’s just some tasteless stuff and I don’t really find a place for it. It’s kind of annoying and I hope he changes his way.”

Brunson returns to action this Saturday against Jared Cannonier in what everyone thinks is a No. 1 contender fight. A win over Cannonier will get the 38-year old one last shot at a UFC title and a rematch with either Robert Whittaker or Israel Adesanya.