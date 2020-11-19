It has been four years since Derek Brunson squared off with Robert Whittaker. Now that they have each gone through ups and downs, the American wants to run it back with him.

When Brunson first faced off against Whittaker, both men were on the rise in their careers. However Rob would halt Derek’s momentum for a while, getting TKO’d in the first round. Since then, Whittaker became the middleweight champ and lost his title, while the NCAA wrestler went on to win some and lose some. Yet he has looked better than ever in recent months, dispatching prospects Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan.

Derek Brunson Wants To Run It Back

After looking so good in his last two fights, Derek Brunson is looking for step up in competition. After calling out Paulo Costa and Darren Till went nowhere, he decided to direct his attention to getting a rematch with Robert Whittaker. Taking to his Twitter, he explained that he wanted the chance to run it back and fix his mistakes from the first time they fought.

“I can’t get a fight with someone who’s surging . @robwhittakermma what you say we run it back . 4 years later. That first fight was disrespectful. I tried to bully you and that didn’t work . @ufc @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite”

In one sense, Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker are in similar positions in the division, riding two fight winning steaks. However the former champion seemed primed for a title shot, even if he had no interest in rushing things along. So it is unclear whether or not he would be interested in this fight, just given his current position in the middleweight division. Nevertheless, it seems that Derek is only looking forward when it comes to what his next fight will be.