Derek Brunson Questions UFC Exit Before BKFC Debut

Derek Brunson is questioning the financial timing of his UFC departure without calling for a return. In an October 28 written interview with Will Castle for The Independent, he stressed that he is grateful to be competing again with BKFC.

I look back now and I’m like, maybe that wasn’t the best idea, you know?

Brunson said better pay originally drove his exit. He now sees increased bonuses and the Paramount deal as missed opportunities, while maintaining he could still contend for a UFC title.

The financial changes behind Brunson’s assessment

The UFC’s revised bonus structure took effect at UFC 324 in January. Its official post-event report lists $100,000 awards for Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night, plus $25,000 for other fighters who secure a finish. That last provision matters: a stoppage does not automatically stack another $25,000 on top of one of the main awards.

The same UFC report explains that the finish incentive replaced discretionary payments, which previously varied according to performance. That makes the announced award structure different from a guaranteed increase to every athlete’s contracted purse. Brunson’s estimate of what he missed is his own assessment, not a calculation of money the promotion owes him.

Paramount’s official viewing guide describes a seven-year, $7.7 billion rights agreement running through 2033. For U.S. viewers, numbered events and Fight Nights are included in a Paramount+ subscription rather than carrying a separate pay-per-view charge. Selected events are also simulcast on CBS. Those distribution terms concern how the audience accesses the fights; they do not establish the individual compensation in a fighter’s contract.

His interest in the broadcast change predates this interview. In a separate written post on October 4, Brunson discussed its effect on opportunities for divisions to headline numbered cards.

The Paramount deal was great for divisions . You would’ve never seen Silva v Wang headline a UFC numbered fight card ! Now let’s see what these ladies do with the main event ! 🫡 #UFC331 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 4, 2026

He predicted seven wins in ten against Strickland, whose pay he considers different, and alleged favoritism in title opportunities. Those are Brunson’s views, not verified contract comparisons. Inactivity outside the UFC, including a planned GFL appearance that never materialized, also frustrated him.

Brunson’s BKFC Opponent And Potential Rematches

BKFC’s current Myrtle Beach card lists Brunson against Theo Doukas in the cruiserweight co-main event at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in South Carolina. Keith Richardson and Joshua Oxendine occupy the headlining slot. The promotion’s initial November 20 debut announcement is therefore separate from these new remarks about leaving MMA’s largest organization.

The official event page currently carries both November 20 and November 21 labels in different places. Its bout listing is clear about Doukas, but that inconsistent date display should not be mistaken for confirmation of a newly rescheduled appearance. Neither Till nor Romero is listed as Brunson’s opponent on that card.

His history with those two men also differs. The UFC’s detailed career record documents a third-round rear-naked-choke victory over Darren Till in September 2021, whereas Yoel Romero stopped Brunson in the third round in January 2014. They are familiar opponents for different reasons, not two previous wins awaiting a repeat.

He estimated another eighteen months to two years of competition. A proposed Till boxing rematch fell through, he said, while Till and Romero remain opponents he wants rather than confirmed bookings.