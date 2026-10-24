Demetrious Johnson Praises Yan’s Counter-Wrestling Before UFC 333

Demetrious Johnson praised Petr Yan’s willingness to stay close and counter Merab Dvalishvili rather than retreat after defending takedowns. In a new breakdown released October 23, the former UFC flyweight champion revisited their second meeting ahead of Saturday’s bantamweight title trilogy at UFC 333.

Johnson Highlights Balance And Immediate Counters

Across the full five-round replay, Johnson emphasized Yan’s hand fighting, use of the fence and readiness to strike when wrestling exchanges ended. He summarized the defensive mechanics:

“He was always focused on the balance. He was always focused on extending Merab’s hands.”

Johnson also liked Yan initiating takedowns, making Dvalishvili spend energy escaping instead of exclusively attacking. He distinguished staying within punching range from simply creating distance. His praise was not one-sided: he repeatedly recognized Dvalishvili’s pace and scrambling, while questioning whether some sequences counted as takedowns. That was his interpretation, not a correction to the official statistics.

A Different Question For Dvalishvili’s Wrestling

In a separate October 21 UFC coaching interview, New England Cartel head coach Tyson Chartier focused on whether the challenger would persist when his preferred offense failed. He regarded Yan’s ability to read attacks and adjust during a fight as a defining strength, with the longer championship format giving him more time to gather information.

For Chartier, Dvalishvili’s answer should remain rooted in the approach that brought him the belt, rather than replacing wrestling with a striking-led plan. Explaining why unsuccessful attempts should not end that threat, he said:

“If he shoots six times in the first round and he stuffs all six, he still has to shoot a seventh.”

Chartier cautioned that asking Yan to reproduce such a strong previous performance was a significant demand after his opponent had time to regroup.

Chartier also identified an uncertainty around the corner, discussing Ray Longo’s expected absence and the challenge of reproducing familiar communication with a different group. He acknowledged the professionals involved would work to make the arrangement effective; he did not present a changed corner as proof of an inevitable poor performance.

Two Meetings Produced Opposite Outcomes

UFC’s official account of the March 11, 2023 opener records Dvalishvili winning all five rounds on every card, 50-45 across the board. At The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, he combined repeated entries with punches and attacks to the lead leg, preventing Yan from settling into his preferred striking rhythm.

The official report noted that Dvalishvili attacked with two takedown attempts inside the opening minute. Even when his pace eased in the championship rounds, the account portrayed that as a reduction from an exceptional output, rather than an abandonment of his pressure. That distinction helps explain the sustained defensive demands of the matchup.

The promotion described that performance as a ninth consecutive UFC victory for the Georgian, following defeats in his first two appearances. It established him as a leading bantamweight contender before he became champion, rather than being a title defense against Yan.

The rematch at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025 reversed their positions. Yan took the championship by unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. The official recap highlighted his forward pressure and repeated body attacks, including damaging work in the final round, as the adjustments that changed the matchup.

In its UFC 333 preview, the promotion credits Yan with five takedowns from nine attempts in that return bout, while Dvalishvili landed two from 29. Yan also connected at 60 percent over the five rounds. By comparison, the same preview lists Dvalishvili at 11 successful takedowns from 49 attempts in their first meeting. Those published figures provide the statistical backdrop to the new technical discussion without requiring agreement with Johnson’s assessment of individual exchanges.

Saturday’s assignment is a championship co-main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Yan enters as the titleholder and Dvalishvili as the former champion and No. 1-ranked challenger; Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight defense against Movsar Evloev headlines the October 24 card.

Both bantamweights made championship weight. Dvalishvili has separately outlined changes to his preparation, while Yan’s recent interview with Daniel Cormier addressed his expectations for their return.