Demetrious Johnson Faces Adriano Moraes For Flyweight Title At ONE Infinity 1

Demetrious Johnson Set To Challenge For ONE Flyweight Title

If there is one thing Demetrious Johnson does not need more of, it is championship belts. Regardless that does not stop him from chasing another, this April.

Johnson is the former longtime king of the UFC’s flyweight division. Over the course of his tenure as the 125lb king, he amassed a record-setting 11 straight title defenses. This all ended, when he lost a very close decision to Henry Cejudo, back in 2018.

Following that loss, the UFC made a massive decision to trade Demetrious Johnson to ONE, in exchange for Ben Askren. DJ would go on to capture that organization’s grand prix title, after winning three straight fights. Although they were not always easy victories, he found his way to another title.

However, Johnson will have to the chance to add yet another belt to his mantle, as he looks to dethrone Adriano Moraes for the organization’s undisputed flyweight strap. According to a recent announcement, the bout is set to take place at ONE Infinity 1, in the main event slot. The card which takes place on April 10th, in Jakarta, Indonesia, will feature two other title fights as well.

If successful here, Johnson will go one step further to cement his place as the greatest fighter in flyweight history. Moreover, he will hold a place as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. Although the competition is not considered to be as elite in ONE, this is still a groundbreaking achievement.

Do you think Demetrious Johnson will be successful in capturing his second championship in ONE?