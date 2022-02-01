Deiveson Figueiredo Seeks $1 Million Payday For Fourth Brandon Moreno Fight

Deiveson Figueiredo is seeing the dollar signs for another showdown with Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo and Moreno are in the midst of a memorable rivalry. The two flyweights have fought three times and the score is 1-1-1. Their first encounter ended in a draw. Moreno scored the submission finish in their rematch. The most recent outing between the two took place at UFC 270 and it was Figueiredo who finally defeated Moreno via unanimous decision.

Figgy Is Seeing Green

During a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Deiveson Figueiredo said that if he’s expected to face Moreno again, he wants to up the stakes (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“If (the) UFC wants to do something historic, let’s pay historic money for the flyweight division… $1 million dollars is beautiful. I like $1 million dollars.”

Moreno also had a recent appearance on The MMA Hour and he expressed his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised in the trilogy bout and wants a fourth fight.

“Even if I want to stop thinking about this guy, I really feel I won the fight, but the guy has the belt. I’m thinking the belt, who has the belt, it’s that guy, so I can’t stop thinking about this. Right now, I put my manager to work to push hard for the fourth one. He said, ‘I can’t sleep until I get the fourth one right now.’ So he’s working so hard to make that happen, and right now I’m just trying to recover my body, because at the end of the day, it was a real war between us and my body right now is tired as always. I’m just trying to recover myself a little bit and be ready for the next step. “Obviously, I want the fourth fight. If it’s not happening immediately, I’m fighting with other guys, OK,” Moreno added. “But I want to fight against Figueiredo and finish this.”

Many fans have already been clamoring for Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4. Whether or not that is next on the UFC’s docket remains to be seen.