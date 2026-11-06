Dean Garnett Faces Bryce Meredith At PFL Lyon On December 19

Dean Garnett has his next assignment after stopping Ciaran Clarke: a bantamweight bout with Bryce Meredith at PFL Lyon on December 19. PFL Europe announced the pairing on November 5, placing the Liverpool fighter against an American opponent who has also returned to the win column.

The promotion’s announcement names the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines and identifies a 135-pound contest. Both athletes’ current PFL profiles list the same upcoming matchup. Neither the announcement nor those listings describes this bout as a championship contest or a guaranteed route to the next title challenge.

𝘽𝘼𝙉𝙏𝘼𝙈𝙒𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙎 𝙒𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙊𝙒 𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝙄𝙉 𝙇𝙔𝙊𝙉 ⚔️ Liverpool’s Dean Garnett returns to action after his stunning knockout victory over Ciaran Clarke earlier this year, as he faces American Bryce “Misfit” Meredith at the LDLC Arena. Who takes this one? 🤔… pic.twitter.com/2bDHWEi8Wo — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) November 5, 2026

An elbow in Belfast changed Garnett’s year

Garnett’s latest result was a first-round knockout of Clarke in Belfast on April 16. The official result places the elbow finish at 1:52, ending the contest before either man reached the second round. It gave Garnett a successful return after a difficult previous visit to Lyon.

In the December 2025 PFL Europe bantamweight final, Baris Adiguzel stopped him at 44 seconds of the first round. Before that defeat, Garnett had reached the final by submitting Jan Cieplowski with a third-round guillotine. His current promotional profile lists a 15-4-1 career record and a 3-1 PFL record.

Meredith brings a rebound of his own

Meredith is listed at 8-1 overall and 2-1 in PFL competition. His most recent recorded appearance was a three-round decision victory over Cyr on July 26, a contest listed at a 140.6-pound catchweight rather than the bantamweight limit advertised for Lyon.

That victory followed his first professional loss. Lazaro Dayron stopped him at 4:06 of the third round on the August 2025 Hollywood card. The two results distinguish his current position from an unbeaten prospect approaching his first major test: Meredith has already experienced a setback and added another win afterward.

The American trains at the MMA Lab. PFL’s athlete biography also identifies his University of Wyoming wrestling background and All-American credentials. Those are established elements of his preparation, not proof that he will control where the December bout takes place.

The bantamweight division also headlines Lyon

The same card features Taylor Lapilus against Mitch McKee for the inaugural PFL bantamweight championship. That is a separate title assignment from Garnett–Meredith, despite the shared weight class. The promotion’s event listing gives a 3 p.m. Eastern main-card start and an 11 a.m. Eastern early-card start.

Lyon also includes the newly confirmed Oualy Tandia–Alex Lohoré welterweight pairing and the previously announced Abdoul Abdouraguimov–Andreeas Binder matchup. No individual start time or running-order position for Garnett and Meredith was supplied in the original booking post.