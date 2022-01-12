DC Believes Jon Jones Will Get Heavyweight Title Shot Before Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier isn’t the biggest fan of Jon Jones.

But he’d be the former champion’s biggest rival. Jones would defeat him once, with their rematch being changed to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for PED’s. While DC might not respect Jones that much as a person, he gives him his props when it comes to fighting.

Title Race

Jones has finally made the move to heavyweight after years of dominance at 205. Now weighing in around 260lbs, ‘Bones’ awaits the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. While it’s not confirmed he will be facing the heavyweight champion, many speculate that it will be Jones who gets the title shot next.

However, there is a case for former 2X UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic to get the chance as well. Miocic has four successful title defenses to his credit. While he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou, he does hold a dominant win over him, from 2019.

DC’s Thoughts

Daniel Cormier, another former heavyweight king, has fought Miocic and Jones on multiple occasions. While the retired DC isn’t in the title picture at heavyweight anymore, he has plenty of insight for what it may look like in the future. This includes who might challenge first for the title between Miocic and Jones.

For Jones, DC believes he doesn’t have to earn it with another fight. His legacy simply speaks for itself.

“It’s just a matter of when Jones gets there” DC told The Schmo. “Rightfully so, for all that he’s done at 205. When he goes to heavyweight, it is his matchup to turn down. It has to be for Jon Jones and what he decides to do. “As much as Stipe is probably deserving, are we talking deserving or what’s going to happen? Because even though Stipe is deserving, Jones makes it known that he is at heavyweight and ready to fight. [Jones] is going to be the guy that gets the title fight.”

DC believes Jones will hop the line in his new division, including over arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time.

DC On Jones Working With Cejudo

Despite the belief, Cormier wouldn’t like that Henry Cejudo and his team over at Fight Ready welcomed Jones with open arms. This was done after Jones was banned from his own gym at JacksonWink.

Months after DC’s heated criticism, he’d take a step back and reflect what the move actually means for both men.

“Honestly, you got to step outside of your comfort zone. And that seems like what Jones is doing as he prepares for this move up. Look, it’s hard to deny what Henry Cejudo is. He’s a winner he’s won at every level.” “You attach yourself to that when you have big goals.”