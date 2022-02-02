Daniel Cormier Says Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones ‘Makes Sense’ For Another Interim Heavyweight Title

DC thinks another interim title may be inbound for the UFC’s heavyweight division.

What?! How?! Francis Ngannou just defended his title against the interim champ Ciryl Gane! Well, that may be true, but it looks like he’s going to be out for a while.

‘The Predator’ won’t be catching any prey anytime soon as he is headed for surgery on his knee. He will be out for a total of 9 months due to a torn MCL and damaged ACL.

Another Interim Title?

With the heavy hitter on hiatus, the UFC may look to book yet another interim title fight… At least, that’s what former two-division UFC Champion Daniel Cormier believes. There’s two names that are on the tip of his tongue, should that happen.

“I think we’ll see another interim title,” Cormier said “DC & RC.” “For me, what makes sense for that interim title is Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. I think you put those two together and then no matter who wins, when Francis comes back, you have a massive fight waiting for you.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen both Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones in the Octagon.

‘Put Some Respect On His Name’

Miocic, the former heavyweight champion, last fought at UFC 260 in March. He’d lose to Ngannou by devastating knockout in round 2. Despite the result, Miocic still holds a strong case for a title shot, whether it be for interim or undisputed gold.

Cormier believes his former foe deserves another title opportunity, especially with a strong resume on hand. For Jones, he thinks it’d be a good way to see where he’s at, in this new weight class.

“With Miocic, I think it’s time to give him some respect,” Cormier said. “If there’s going to be an interim title, they can’t not do it with Miocic. If Stipe Miocic fights anyone, he’s as tough, he’s as durable, and he is as good as anybody in the heavyweight division. “Him and Jon Jones, that was a fight that people were pining for whenever Jon Jones was the champion and Stipe was the champion. So now you make that for the interim title fight, and you also allow for people to see whether or not Jon Jones can compete at 265 pounds.”

Why Jones Need To Fight For A Belt

DC doesn’t believe it’s a good idea for ‘Bones’ to make his heavyweight debut without a title on the line. He thinks his former rival needs to be given a fight of grand magnitude for his entrance, not just an ordinary fight.

“The reality is this, though: If Jon Jones fights at heavyweight, you want a belt on the line,” Cormier continued. “You don’t want him just fighting. I used to think that, ‘Oh, put him against Curtis Blaydes or somebody else. No, you put him in a fight where if he wins, the end visual is the belt getting strapped on him, even if it’s an interim title because then it just elevates the next fight. “So I think Stipe-Jones is the fight to make, and I can see a world where Ciryl Gane fights against Curtis Blaydes. The heavyweight division is interesting right now, and the champion being away doesn’t really hurt it all that much.”

Do You Agree With DC?