Daniel Cormier: I Didn’t See Dana White During Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Daniel Cormier believes that UFC President Dana White skipped out on the main event of UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou took on Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout on Jan. 22. Going into the bout, Ngannou was the UFC Heavyweight Champion, while Gane held the interim gold.

There was a lot weighing on Ngannou ahead of the fight. He was going through some contractual issues with the UFC, he was entering the final fight of his deal, his manager was threatened by UFC with a lawsuit, and he suffered a torn MCL and injured his ACL 25 days before competing.

Through it all, Ngannou was able to defeat Gane via unanimous decision. Dana White was absent when Ngannou’s hand was raised and he didn’t appear at the post-fight press conference.

DC Didn’t See Dana White For UFC 270 Headliner

During an episode of ESPN’s DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier said he didn’t see Dana White at all during the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane fight.

“Bro honestly, it wasn’t even just the belt. I don’t think Dana was there for the main event. I didn’t see him. So, when Mick Maynard went up to go and put the belt on him — granted, we have seen this in heavyweights before. “Do you remember when Stipe beat, I don’t know who he beat. Francis, it was Francis. When Stipe was upset by the way that Francis was getting promoted, he took the belt from Dana and his coach put it on him. So, we’ve seen these types of things before. It was the athlete being upset with the promotion so he didn’t let him.”

The champion clause is now in effect for Ngannou for another three fights. With that said, “The Predator” isn’t ruling out the possibility of sitting out the remainder of his contract if the UFC doesn’t present him with a satisfactory offer.