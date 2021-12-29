Human Remains Of Missing MMA Fighter David Koenig Finally Found

The family of David Koenig finally has closure.

The MMA fighter was last seen on Feb. 8, 2020. Koenig had been staying at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson but he left on foot into a wooded area. He reportedly reached out to family and friends asking for help but no one could locate him.

David Koenig’s Remains Discovered

Authorities say that on Dec. 22, a man looking for deer antlers discovered skeletal remains of Koenig just over a mile from the Peach Tree Inn (via Springfield News-Leader). Koenig was just 25 years old at the time of his disappearance.

There is no foul play suspected as examination from a forensic pathologist revealed there were no signs of trauma.

Koenig’s mother, Tracy, went on Facebook to dispel “conspiracy theories” on her son’s death.

“He was not shot, stabbed, no broken bones of any sort. He wasn’t robbed, as his tattered wallet was still in tact as well as the two silver necklaces he always wor amongst some other things. All the rumors were FALSE! Nobody killed Dave. Nobody! He left the Peachtree on foot and never made it home. Why he was in distress, and why he walked through the deep woods…..we most likely will never know. But he is GONE. So PLEASE…..NO MORE RUMORS…..NO CONSPIRACY THEORIES…..NO BLAMING BRANSON PD.” “Please do not think we are ungrateful in any way,” she wrote. “(T)hank you all soooo much for being not only a huge support, but for going above and beyond and helping us to physically search for Dave, help pay for billboards and private investigators, sharing my posts, calling in tips, handing out flyers all over the country. Dave would feel so honored and loved!”

David Koenig had an amateur MMA record of 3-1 according to Tapology. He last competed back in March 2017, starching Austin Levine in 22 seconds. He was expected to share the cage with Andrew Floyd the following year but the bout ended up being canceled.