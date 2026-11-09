Davi Costa vs. Mason Hartshorn Tops Two-Title LFA 248 Card

Davi Costa will face Mason Hartshorn for the vacant LFA flyweight championship on December 18, with a second title fight also confirmed for the promotion’s return to Las Vegas. LFA announced the pairings Monday in a written statement from CEO Ed Soares.

The main event puts Costa, a Las Vegas resident with a 17-4 record, against the 8-2 Hartshorn at the Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort. Shealor Ladd and Wildemar Santos will compete for the light heavyweight championship in the co-main event.

Costa And Hartshorn Arrive After Stoppage Wins

Costa earned this opportunity after stopping Devon Lozej in the LFA 242 headliner in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on September 18. The promotion’s official report identifies him by his fuller name, Davi Bittencourt Costa, and records a head-kick knockout at 4:13 of the second round.

That report describes a competitive opening round before the Brazilian found his timing late in the next frame. The kick sent Lozej down and brought an immediate referee intervention. The promotion immediately placed the Brazilian in title contention after a headliner that ended short of its scheduled distance.

Hartshorn’s latest appearance required considerably less cage time. He stopped Kelvin Martinez just 30 seconds into their flyweight bout at LFA 243 in Santa Cruz on October 9. Although some independent databases describe that finish as a knockout, LFA’s finalized results designate it a TKO.

Ladd And Santos Meet After October Submissions

The light heavyweight pairing brings together two winners from the October 30 Niagara Falls card, whose title-fight weigh-ins preceded a night of finishes. Ladd, listed at 5-1 in Monday’s announcement, submitted Matt Adams with a rear-naked choke at 1:30 of the first round.

Santos, now 15-6, had to work much longer against Sharaf Davlatmurodov. He secured the same submission at 3:23 of the third round. The contrasting finish times give the December co-headliners recent experience of both an early conclusion and a fight extending deep into the third round.

The Brazilian’s win also followed a setback earlier that month. At LFA 243, Nick Maximov beat him by unanimous decision after 15 minutes, with scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28. Santos returned three weeks later to get back into the win column before receiving this championship assignment.

Soares framed the Pearl Theater as a proving ground for fighters seeking a bigger stage, saying in the written announcement:

Athletes in each of our title bouts held in previous events at the Pearl Theater have earned @UFC contracts.

The executive’s statement describes past events, not a guaranteed UFC deal for December’s winners. The immediate prizes are LFA championships.

The live main-card presentation is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific on VICE TV and FloCombat. The recent FloSports agreement expanded LFA’s distribution; Spanish-language coverage for this show is listed on ESPN Deportes in the United States and ESPN KnockOut and Disney+ across Latin America.

Before Las Vegas, the promotion has another two-title card in Cajamar on November 13. Monday’s announcement moves the December event beyond its previously published date-and-venue listing by naming the four championship competitors.