Davey Grant Says He Is Home Safe After UFC Vegas 124 Knockout

Davey Grant is refusing to blame his preparation for the knockout defeat he suffered against Elijah Smith at UFC Vegas 124. The British bantamweight addressed the setback in a November 8 Instagram post, acknowledging his disappointment while congratulating his opponent and the team behind him.

His update came after the November 7 fight at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Smith stopped him with a right hand at 1:00 of the opening round, an outcome covered in our Smith–Grant result report. The American’s fourth victory in as many UFC appearances came against a veteran who had been competing in the promotion since 2013.

Grant had arrived after an April 25 unanimous-decision victory over Adrián Luna Martinetti. The Smith contest therefore did not extend an existing losing streak.

A difficult result, not an excuse

Writing alongside a short clip, Grant said:

“No excuses, great camp and best I’ve ever felt going in to a fight just got caught.”

The rest of his caption combined reassurance with frustration. He reported being safely back with his family, described the defeat as difficult to accept and expressed his intention to fight again. He also thanked his relatives, friends and team for their support. There was no date, named opponent or confirmed booking attached to that intention.

His account of being home is a personal update, not a medical assessment. The post did not provide examination findings, an injury diagnosis or clearance to resume competition, so none should be inferred from the brief message.

Confidence built around his Las Vegas camp

That positive assessment of his preparation is consistent with the approach he described before the bout. In a November 6 written UFC interview with Simon Head, Grant credited Syndicate MMA’s trusted training partners with helping him work without teammates trying to injure one another to win practice exchanges. He also highlighted full-time training and the UFC Performance Institute’s assistance with recovery and reaching his peak at the appropriate time.

The 40-year-old said Nevada’s warmer conditions suited him better than winter training in England. His work there also overlapped with Merab Dvalishvili’s championship camp. He valued the different specialists visiting the gym and had spoken respectfully about Smith’s all-round abilities, rather than identifying an obvious weakness that would make the assignment straightforward.

Family had already been central to his account of this stage of his career. In a November 5 written interview with BBC Sport’s Paul Battison, Grant explained that his wife and children had moved to Las Vegas with him. He described fatherhood and marriage as his priorities, with fighting helping him support those responsibilities. That earlier interview did not frame the Smith matchup as an announced retirement bout.