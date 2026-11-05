Davey Grant Explains Family Motivation Before Elijah Smith Fight

Davey Grant says family remains the driving force behind his UFC career as he approaches a November 7 meeting with Elijah Smith in Las Vegas.

In a November 5 written interview with BBC Sport’s Paul Battison, the 40-year-old described nearly 13 years in the promotion with gratitude, not a farewell announcement.

Everything I do is for the family. I’m a father first, then I’m a husband, then I’m a fighter,

Grant told BBC Sport.

Grant has moved to Las Vegas with his wife and children. He believes his skills are improving and that disciplined training and health can extend his career. He also expects to enjoy retirement eventually, without identifying Smith as his final opponent.

The interview distinguishes longevity from activity: injuries have limited his UFC appearances, despite his unusually long tenure.

The UFC highlighted his record of entertaining performances ahead of Saturday’s appearance:

UFC’s November 3 post revisits Grant’s past performance bonuses.

Grant’s Recent Results And Long UFC Route

His recent results show that this is not simply a ceremonial appearance for a long-serving veteran. Grant defeated Adrián Luna Martinetti by unanimous decision on April 25. That victory followed an October 2025 submission loss to Charles Jourdain, rather than extending an uninterrupted winning streak.

Earlier in 2025, he beat Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision. A three-round win over Ramon Taveras in December 2024 preceded that performance. Those results give the Smith assignment a competitive backdrop beyond the difference between their generations.

Grant reached the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter’s eighteenth season, representing Team Rousey. He submitted Louis Fisette in the quarterfinals and advanced from the semifinals when Anthony Gutierrez forfeited. Chris Holdsworth then submitted him in the November 2013 final.

His later promotional victories include a reverse-triangle submission of Raphael Assunção in March 2023 and knockouts of Louis Smolka, Jonathan Martinez and Martin Day. The variety matters here: his record includes finishes by both strikes and submissions, not a career built solely around surviving decisions.

Smith Brings Three UFC Wins Into The Matchup

Smith arrives with a different career trajectory. His professional record is 10-1, with five knockout wins and two submissions. He began competing professionally in 2022, years after Grant had already established himself in the UFC, and has won eight consecutive professional fights.

A September 2024 unanimous decision over Aaron Tau on Dana White’s Contender Series brought him to the promotion. He followed that with a three-round decision against Vince Morales in February 2025, establishing his first UFC victory before producing two finishes.

He knocked out Toshiomi Kazama with a slam at 4:10 of Round 1 in August 2025. In his latest appearance, Smith submitted SuYoung You with a rear-naked choke at 1:04 of Round 2 on March 14. The Grant contest therefore offers an opportunity to extend a three-fight UFC winning run against a substantially more experienced promotional opponent.

Smith is the son of former UFC fighter Gilbert Smith, a two-time Ultimate Fighter cast member. That family connection supplies a separate link to the promotion’s earlier generation.

The November 7 Fight-Night Setting

The November 7 card is headlined by Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker. The UFC’s current event promotion advertises an 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast on Paramount+. Grant’s return is part of that show, not a newly announced separate event. His previous discussion of Merab Dvalishvili’s training concerned a different fighter and assignment; this interview centers on his own career.