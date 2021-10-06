Kyle Daukaus versus Kevin Holland Re-Booked for UFC on ESPN+ 55

Kyle Daukaus versus Kevin Holland has been officially re-booked for a UFC Fight Night on November 13th. The quick rematch news came shortly after their first encounter ended in a no-contest.
UFC Vegas 38
Holland faced Daukaus just a week ago at UFC Vegas 38. Their initial match lasted just three minutes. During the fight, a sequence occurred where both men clashed heads in a special effort. Initially, Holland seemed to be knocked unconscious by the headbutt. But, he seemingly recovered from the accidental clash and continued to fight.
Holland was able to stuff an initial takedown as the pair of men fought against the cage. However, Daukaus could eventually get the takedown, take Kevin’s back, and sink in a rear-naked choke, forcing Holland to tap.
Initially, the ruling of the fight was in favor of Daukus by submission. Nonetheless, a second look via referee Dan Miragliotta changed the initial ruling to a no contest.
Kyle Daukaus versus Kevin Holland Rebooked
The referee and the athletic commission determined that the clash of heads should have ruled Holland unable to continue. UFC analysts Daniel Cormier and his partners in the booth thought that the fight deserved to be immediately booked again after the unfortunate result.
Earlier today, MMA Junkie and Holland confirmed that the rematch for the fight is already underway.
Right back to Hendrickestan we go!
📝 pic.twitter.com/CwDpsIbL8n
— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 5, 2021
UFC Fight Night 197
For a “Fight Night” event, the card is shaping up on paper to be one of the best events on ESPN+. Take a look at the rest of the card on November 13th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Fight Card
- Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Jessica Eye vs. Andrea Lee
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell
- Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Tucker Lutz vs. Lando Vannata
- Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer
- Collin Anglin vs. Sean Woodson
- Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
- Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong
- Joel Alvarez vs. Thiago Moises
- Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland