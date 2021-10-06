Kyle Daukaus versus Kevin Holland Re-Booked for UFC on ESPN+ 55

Kyle Daukaus versus Kevin Holland has been officially re-booked for a UFC Fight Night on November 13th. The quick rematch news came shortly after their first encounter ended in a no-contest.

Holland faced Daukaus just a week ago at UFC Vegas 38. Their initial match lasted just three minutes. During the fight, a sequence occurred where both men clashed heads in a special effort. Initially, Holland seemed to be knocked unconscious by the headbutt. But, he seemingly recovered from the accidental clash and continued to fight.

Holland was able to stuff an initial takedown as the pair of men fought against the cage. However, Daukaus could eventually get the takedown, take Kevin’s back, and sink in a rear-naked choke, forcing Holland to tap.

Initially, the ruling of the fight was in favor of Daukus by submission. Nonetheless, a second look via referee Dan Miragliotta changed the initial ruling to a no contest.

Kyle Daukaus versus Kevin Holland Rebooked

The referee and the athletic commission determined that the clash of heads should have ruled Holland unable to continue. UFC analysts Daniel Cormier and his partners in the booth thought that the fight deserved to be immediately booked again after the unfortunate result.

Earlier today, MMA Junkie and Holland confirmed that the rematch for the fight is already underway.

Right back to Hendrickestan we go!

📝 pic.twitter.com/CwDpsIbL8n — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 5, 2021

UFC Fight Night 197

For a “Fight Night” event, the card is shaping up on paper to be one of the best events on ESPN+. Take a look at the rest of the card on November 13th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fight Card

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Jessica Eye vs. Andrea Lee

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Tucker Lutz vs. Lando Vannata

Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer

Collin Anglin vs. Sean Woodson

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong

Joel Alvarez vs. Thiago Moises

Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland