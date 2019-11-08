Darren Till Calls Out Yoel Romero

Darren Till Wants To Fight Yoel Romero

The former welterweight title challenger Darren Till made a move to UFC middleweight division, where he scored a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. This victory probably puts him one fight away from a title bout.

After his victory over Kelvin Gastelum, “The Gorilla” said he wasn’t interested in meeting Yoel Romero. But it seems the Brit changed his mind.

“Let’s go @yoelromeromma,” Darren Till wrote on Instagram.

In his last match, Yoel Romero lost to Paulo Costa via decision. Despite Yoel scored only one win in his last four matches, he is one of the most powerful Octagon warriors at the UFC 185-pound division. His knockout power is amazing.

If UFC allows this match, the stakes could be very high. Paulo Costa is sidelined due to an injury, so the potential winner of Till Vs Romero might be the next in line for the champ Israel Adesanya.

Would you like to watch Darren Till Vs Yoel Romero?