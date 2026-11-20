Darren Till has entered the discussion about the Abu Dhabi hotel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov with a different argument: spectators should not be surprised when people who fight professionally also clash outside competition.

In a written X post published November 19, he questioned the contrast between fans paying to watch combat inside a cage or ring and the reaction when violence happens elsewhere. Till referred to what happened as a “little scuffle,” without describing any particular sequence of blows.

“It’s been massively blown out of proportion”

Till attributed such behavior to the mentality of fighters, argued that their confrontations provide entertainment beyond sanctioned contests, and ended by criticizing people complaining about it. His post named Usman and Merab but did not describe himself as a witness or claim to speak for either camp.

The post concerns last week’s incident, not a newly reported altercation. His message arrived after the original arrests and both judicial announcements. He did not address the reconciliation or the size of the revised fines in the post. The earlier investigation is detailed in MiddleEasy’s report on the official arrests.

One thing about this brawl last week between Usman & Merab I’ll say

It’s been massively blown out of proportion

Like is anyone surprised fighters are fighting outside of the cage/ring

Like what does anyone expect?

Like really though?

Is anyone actually surprised that fighters… — DT (@darrentill2) November 19, 2026

The authorities treated it as a hotel incident

Abu Dhabi Police’s November 12 announcement separated eight people detained over a fight at a hotel entrance from two others held for filming it. Police said those involved were referred to the public prosecution. The caption does not establish who struck first. The original notice did not identify the detainees by name, so it should not be read as an individual charge sheet for every fighter subsequently discussed online.

The judicial department then announced ten convictions on November 13. Its published graphic listed six months in prison, a 300,000-dirham fine and deportation among the penalties in the hotel-brawl case. Neither judicial caption identifies the defendants individually by name. That was the initial announcement, four days before the department publicized a different penalty following a settlement between the parties.

A later ruling changed the penalties

On November 17, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department issued a separate bilingual statement about eight defendants. Its accompanying graphic specified a fine of 150,000 dirhams for each defendant and attributed the adjustment to reconciliation, withdrawal of claims, and the victim’s appeal to the Abu Dhabi government for their release.

The revised notice concerns eight defendants, compared with the ten people in the original conviction announcement. It does not provide an individual breakdown of the adjustments or set out a fresh deportation decision. MiddleEasy’s earlier release coverage addresses that legal update separately from the reactions it generated.