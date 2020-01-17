Darren Till To Replace Robert Whitaker, Face Jared Cannonier At UFC 248

Darren Till Steps Up To Face Jared Cannonier At UFC 248

Robert Whitaker was recently forced out of his UFC 248 bout with Jared Cannonier. Now it seems Darren Till will be stepping up to take his place instead.

Till has had a bit of a career resurgence as of late, since moving up to middleweight. Beating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 saw him snap a two fight losing streak. Moreover, he executed a gameplan that was vastly different than he has used in the past, demonstrating growth.

It would appear that Till will have another opportunity to prove himself in the middleweight division. According to recent reports, it seems that he will be stepping up to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248. Although not official yet, the bout would take place on March 7th, likely as the featured bout on the main card. The fight was originally supposed to be against former champ Robert Whitaker, but the Aussie was forced out due to injury.

BREAKING: I have confirmed with multiple sources that a fight between Jared Cannonier and Darren Till is in the works. Cannonier was originally slated to face Robert Whittaker at #UFC248 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 17, 2020

This will definitely be a big task for Till, as Cannonier is on a three fight win streak, with all three of his bouts ending in a TKO. Moreover, the former heavyweight is undefeated in the weight class, and has looked incredible the whole way through. The winner here will be very close to a title shot.

Despite the removal of Robert Whitaker, UFC 248 is shaping up to be a pretty fun card. Darren Till vs Jared Cannonier goes alongside a Strawweight title fight. On top of that, it is rumored that the main event will be between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.