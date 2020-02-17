Darren Till Training Twice A Day To Be Backup For Adesanya vs Romero

Darren Till Willing To Be Backup For UFC 248 Main Event

Darren TIll may have only had one middleweight fight in the UFC. However, he is staying ready to serve as a backup for the title fight in the main event of UFC 248.

Till was one of the most exciting prospects in the welterweight division at one point. Although two straight losses sent him moving up in weight, to compete at middleweight. Following a victory over Kelvin Gastelum, in a tactical bout, he was entered right into the top contenders at 185lb.

Following the bout, it was revealed that the UFC was looking to book a fight between Till and Jared Cannonier. Ultimately the bout would fall through, but Darren has not given up hope. Speaking recently on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, he explained that he is still training, but now with the goal of being a backup for UFC’s title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

“i’m not cutting weight, I’m just keeping my weight pretty low. If the uFC said ‘hey can you make weight friday’ I would probably be able to. That’s how good my weight is. So, I’m training hard twice a day and I’m just ready for anything to happen.”

The only problem with this idea from Darren Till, is that he has some issues getting a visa to fight in the U.S. Regardless, he is keeping his options open, and taking the idea of the fight seriously. It is clear that he is serious about trying to get this fight.