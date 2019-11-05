Darren Till Wants Israel Adesanya: ‘It’s Gotta Happen’

Darren Till Believes He Is Destined To Fight Israel Adesanya

Darren Till had a successful middleweight debut at UFC 244. Now he is looking to the champion, Israel Adesanya.

Till made the move from welterweight to middleweight, on the back of a two fight skid. As a result, there was some concern about his choice in opponent in this new weight class, the ever-dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. Nevertheless, he would not be deterred, winning a split decision, at UFC 244.

Following this bout, Till went straight after Israel Adesanya. While speaking to Ariel Helwani, he explained why he wants the bout. Additionally, he explains that he feels like the bout is destined to happen.

“Yeah, it’s gotta happen. I said in the press conference about Israel, mate, people got to stop doubting these type of people. Israel is unbeaten, so there ain’t no blueprint out there to beat him yet. So all these people need to stop saying that sh*t. Me and Israel need to fight. I need to provide this blueprint. It’s not about the belt, it’s about the destiny. Because he knows, he’ll come in the studio and tell you, me and him are meant to fight at some point. And you know, we’ll see, we’ll f–king see after I get off these crutches first. But we’re meant to fight.”

As for when it will happen, Till is unsure. Adesanya is in need of an opponent, but Till is going to need time to heal. Moreover, he is not wanting to rush things, similar to what happened to him at welterweight.

Are you interested in seeing Darren Till fight Israel Adesanya? Is this the right time for the bout?