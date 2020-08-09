We open the main card with a very interesting fight in the lightweight division which is happening from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Beneil Dariush (18-4-1) faces off against Scott Holtzman (14-3) at 155 pounds to start the show, live in Las Vegas.

Round 1

Dariush comes out southpaw and Holtzman pressures immediately. Dariush lands a body kick but Holtzman pokes him in the eye. The action restarts after 30 seconds of rest for Dariush. Dariush lands a left hook and Holtzman pokes him in the eye again. The action is stopped yet again. Dariush pushes the pace and forces his opponent to the fence. Dariush tries to get a takedown but Holtzman defends well. Dariush keeps Holtzman against the fence but can’t get the takedown. Holtzman circles out but he eats a knee from Dariush. Dariush lands another knee and a big left hand. Holtzman attempts a takedown but Dariush counters and takes his back. Both fighters are back on their feet. Dariush lands a knee in the clinch and breaks away. Straight left lands for Dariush followed by a leg kick. Big combination lands for Dariush ended with a spinning back fist and he drops Holtzman. The fight is over!

Official results: Beneil Dariush defeats Scott Holtzman at 4m28s of the first round by way of knockout.

Check the highlights below: