Beneil Dariush Unhappy with UFC Matchmakers After UFC Vegas 18 Victory

Beneil Dariush was happy to extend his winning streak to 6 fights at UFC Vegas 18. However, Dariush was upset with the matchmakers that pitted him against Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Both Dariush and Ferreira have faced each other in the past. Furthermore, both times that the pair met at UFC Fight Night 49 and UFC Vegas 18 respectively, Dariush was able to score a decision victory on the scorecards. However, in their latest encounter, both Dariush and Ferreira were on 5 fight and 6 fight win streaks sequentially.

Dariush Comments on Matchmakers

After the fight, Beniel took an opportunity to share with the world that he wasn’t happy with his matchmaking. Instead of putting them together, Dariush believes that both men should have had an opportunity to face highly ranked opponents.

The message from @beneildariush after #UFCVegas18 was simple: put some respect on his name 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9nITzAQRJn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

“I’ve got to say something, this is really bothering me,” Dariush said. Diego should have fought a top-five guy. I should have fought a top-five guy. We have tough win streaks. Fought everybody. We never say no to anybody. But instead of giving us a top five guy, Diego I still think he deserves a top 10 guy. I’d feel a little disrespected if I was Diego. I know I feel a little disrespected.”

As Beneil kept speaking, he declared his disbelief at the way the fight was scored.

“I was a little surprised it was a split decision,” Dariush said. “He was the toughest guy I fought so far. I hurt him in the first round and I was trying to suffocate him in the second round. He did not care. He just kept attacking.”

Making New Matchups

Although the UFC has yet to update its new rankings, i’s safe to say that Dariush will climb his way into the top ten of the lightweights. Especially because Ferreira was ranked #10.

Who would fans like to see Dariush fight next? Furthermore, should it be a top 5 opponent?