In the opinions of many, the year 2020 will be remembered as one of the worst in recent human history. Inside the MMA world, fans have witnessed many traumatizing events, and it hasn’t gotten any easier as the year progresses. In the latest of heartbreaking news, the MMA community grieves together in remembrance of UFC Lightweight Devonte Smith’s sister, Dariene. Dariene was tragically shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Ohio.

Police Report Regarding Dariene Smith

MMA Fighting was able to secure police reports regarding the tragic event. The reports state that Dariene died after a shooting early Saturday morning near School Street and Spruce Street in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

“On July 11, 2020, at 2:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at School St. and Spruce St,” the report stated. “No victims were found at the scene when officers arrived, but officers were notified by dispatch that two (2) victims had self-transported to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital with gunshot wounds. “Dariene Smith, succumbed to her injury and was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at 9:28AM on 7/11/2020.” (via MMA Fighting)

Reports also state that Smith as well as two men took themselves to the hospital after being shot. Due to the severity of the words, Dariene was unable to communicate with the police on the scene. However, one man stated that an argument between two men escalated. Shortly after, the heated exchange turned into gun violence.

Dariene was pronounced dead around 9:30 AM on Saturday at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the heinous crime.

Helping Solve the Case

Currently, Columbus Police homicide detectives are asking for the assistance of citizens in order to solve the case. Anyone with a lead on the case is encouraged to contact 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Dariene was only 23 years of age. The entire MMA community would like to extend the deepest condolences to Devonte Smith and the entire Smith family.