In the opinions of many, the year 2020 will be remembered as one of the worst in recent human history. Inside the MMA world, fans have witnessed many traumatizing events, and it hasn’t gotten any easier as the year progresses. In the latest of heartbreaking news, the MMA community grieves together in remembrance of UFC Lightweight Devonte Smith’s sister, Dariene. Dariene was tragically shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Ohio.
View this post on Instagram
Everyday I will have to wake up and accept that your gone. So many emotions and thoughts right now that I can’t tell what’s normal or illogical thinking. Idk what to think or how to feel. My little sister man, shot and killed…mine. so much rage and anger but idk where to place it. Seeing you lay there hoping you wake up but you never did really did something to my heart and soul. I Cried so much I got a headache and kept crying. You will forever be my little sister. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. One of the worst days of my life. Ima miss you so much, words can’t truly describe how I’m feeling in my heart.
Police Report Regarding Dariene Smith
MMA Fighting was able to secure police reports regarding the tragic event. The reports state that Dariene died after a shooting early Saturday morning near School Street and Spruce Street in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
“On July 11, 2020, at 2:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at School St. and Spruce St,” the report stated. “No victims were found at the scene when officers arrived, but officers were notified by dispatch that two (2) victims had self-transported to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital with gunshot wounds.
“Dariene Smith, succumbed to her injury and was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at 9:28AM on 7/11/2020.” (via MMA Fighting)
Reports also state that Smith as well as two men took themselves to the hospital after being shot. Due to the severity of the words, Dariene was unable to communicate with the police on the scene. However, one man stated that an argument between two men escalated. Shortly after, the heated exchange turned into gun violence.
Dariene was pronounced dead around 9:30 AM on Saturday at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the heinous crime.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so happy I used to force my hugs on you❤️❤️❤️ I Dont know what else to say other than I’m hurt I’m so hurt. If you could donate to our gofundme page to help go towards my little sister’s funeral cost and any money left over, will go towards raising the two kids she was taken away from. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and if you could share this THANK YOU🙏🏿“ LINK IN BIO”
Helping Solve the Case
Currently, Columbus Police homicide detectives are asking for the assistance of citizens in order to solve the case. Anyone with a lead on the case is encouraged to contact 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
Dariene was only 23 years of age. The entire MMA community would like to extend the deepest condolences to Devonte Smith and the entire Smith family.
Leave a Reply