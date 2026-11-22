Danny Sabatello’s next RIZIN bantamweight title defense is now on the promotion’s year-end card. The champion will face Yrysbek Tilenov at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, turning the matchup proposed after the challenger’s November victory into an officially listed championship fight.

The booking appears among the additions associated with RIZIN’s November 21 card announcement. It is scheduled at 61 kilograms over three five-minute rounds. Sabatello enters seeking his third successful defense, while Tilenov gets a title opportunity in just his third appearance for the Japanese organization.

There was an important qualification in Tilenov’s earlier title discussion. After Tilenov defeated Naoki Inoue at RIZIN 55, the promotion’s written account said Nobuyuki Sakakibara outlined a New Year’s Eve title fight subject to the winner’s doctor check. The updated card confirms the booking; it does not publish the medical findings or describe the examination.

#SuperRIZIN6 🏯

🔥 NEW FIGHT ANNOUNCED! 🔥 👑 RIZIN BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT 👑

🥊 RIZIN MMA Rules | 5 Min × 3R | 61.0kg 🟥 Danny Sabatello 🇺🇸 / @ShockThisWorld

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🟦 Yrysbek Tilenov 🇰🇬 [ #SuperRIZIN6 | Watch on #RIZINtv | 12/30 Wed 8pm PT / 11pm ET ] pic.twitter.com/C3aEXfoz3a — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) November 21, 2026

Sabatello Brings Two Completed Defenses Into Nagoya

The American Top Team fighter won the belt from Inoue by split decision on December 31, 2025. His first defense came against Joji Goto in April, when he retained by unanimous decision. July brought a different finish: a knockout of Jinnosuke Kashimura in the third round at RIZIN LANDMARK 15 in Hiroshima.

RIZIN’s official report of that second defense describes Sabatello refusing to remain in Kashimura’s submission attacks and repeatedly returning the contest to standing exchanges. In the decisive sequence, he stopped a takedown attempt before landing the right hook that ended the fight at 40 seconds of round three.

His wrestling background began well before those title fights. The promotion’s biography records two Illinois high-school championships and NCAA Division I competition before his professional MMA debut in July 2018. He subsequently became Titan FC champion and competed in Bellator before building his current position in RIZIN.

Tilenov Has Already Beaten Two Established Contenders

The challenger represents Ihlas and trains alongside featherweight champion Razhabali Shaidulloev. His official profile traces his wrestling to childhood, his transition into mixed martial arts to eighteen, and his professional debut to October 2022 in Uzbekistan. His only professional defeat came by submission in his second bout in December 2022. The promotion now credits him with eight consecutive victories.

Tilenov’s promotional debut ended with a second-round stoppage of Olympic wrestling silver medalist Shinobu Ota in July. The Inoue bout then required him to work through a full fifteen minutes against a former champion. He won the November 8 eliminator unanimously, securing the next championship opportunity rather than taking possession of Sabatello’s belt that night.

The official account of that eliminator records Inoue dropping Tilenov with a right hand in round two. The newcomer recovered to threaten the back and a choke, then secured top position again in the final round. Those exchanges made his route to the decision more demanding than an uninterrupted wrestling demonstration.

Two Ihlas teammates could therefore leave the same show with separate championship belts. Shaidulloev is booked to defend against Kyoma Akimoto at featherweight. For Tilenov, however, the immediate task is a distinct one: challenging the American who has already turned back two opponents since winning the bantamweight championship.