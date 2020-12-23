Dillon Danis Calls Out Brendan Schaub For Saying Jon Jones Would Beat Him In Jiu-Jitsu Match

Dillon Danis is still confident he would easily defeat Jon Jones in a grappling match.

The Bellator star recently appeared on an episode of Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub with much of the discussion being about a potential boxing match with Jake Paul.

That’s because the popular YouTuber attacked Danis during the interview with a water balloon in a drive-by attack which many believe was scripted.

Regardless of its authenticity, Danis would love to prove all his doubters wrong by beating Paul in a boxing match and showing that he has hands as well as jiu-jitsu.

So why are so many picking Paul against him? It’s just a case of the 27-year-old not getting enough credit. That’s when Danis called out Schaub regarding his previous comments about Jones.

Here’s the exchange below:

Danis: “I just never get credit with anything. Even with you, you told me that Jon Jones would beat me in a jiu-jitsu match. You said that on the Rogan thing. You said Jon Jones would beat me in a jiu-jitsu match.” Schaub: “Because I don’t think you’d be able to take him down.” Danis: “Yeah, in a jiu-jitsu match? Just pull guard.” Schaub: “I mean you can pull guard but…” Danis: “You know how long his legs are? I would snap him in half. You don’t think I wouldn’t heel hook him? Honestly.” Schaub: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I’m not saying you wouldn’t.” Danis: “I don’t know, it’d be so easy. He almost got armbarred by Vitor Belfort. Vitor Belfort was like 50.” Schaub: “Yeah, but you’re talking about gloves and you know.”

Danis Called Out Jones Back In 2016

It’s certainly up for debate as to who would win in a grappling match between Danis and Jones.

However, Danis has long been confident he would come out on top against the former light heavyweight champion as he even sent him the following tweet four years ago.

beg me. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 19, 2016

Perhaps one day we just might get to see it.