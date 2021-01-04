Dillon Danis Claims He Would Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov In Grappling Match: ‘Everybody Knows That’

Dillon Danis believes he would have no problem defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov in a straight grappling match.

Danis is a black belt in jiu-jitsu and has become widely-known in the combat sports world for his grappling prowess in addition to being Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach along with a Bellator MMA fighter.

He is also known for his immense confidence in his ability, having claimed he would defeat Jon Jones in a grappling match all the way back in 2016.

Danis: Nurmagomedov Is McGregor’s Fight

And Danis believes the same result would occur if he went head-to-head against arguably the greatest grappler in mixed martial arts in Nurmagomedov.

That said, it’s a fight that is reserved for his teammate in McGregor despite Danis colliding with Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

“In straight grappling? Ah, come on,” Danis replied when asked in a recent interview if he could defeat Nurmagomedov.

“Yeah [it’s easy work], come on. Everybody knows that, though. But it’s not my fight. It’s Conor’s fight.”

Of course, Danis is not going to say otherwise.

Nurmagomedov is retired from mixed martial arts for the time being while Danis will likely not be competing against any UFC caliber fighter anytime soon whether it’s in a cage or in a grappling match.

But it would definitely be intriguing to see if Danis can back his words against the Dagestan native.