Dillon Danis has a feud with virtually everyone online, including Youtube megastar Jake Paul. On numerous occasions, both men have stated that they wanted to fight each other. In fact, Bellator President Scott Coker has even mentioned that the feud is so big, that he would allow them to settle it in his organization. In a recent video, Paul was spotted ambushing Danis on set during a video shoot with rolls of toilet paper.

Danis, 26, is currently undefeated in Bellator. He made his debut back in 2018 and won both bouts via submission. Jake Paul has stated that everyone knows Danis striking is the weakest part of his game. MMA analysts, including Daniel Cormier, think that Jake Paul would lose in a boxing match against the likes of Conor McGregor However, they also believe that Paul could beat Danis.

Paul Ambush on Danis

Danis takes every opportunity that he can to antagonize Paul on social media and vice versa. However, on this occasion, Paul interrupted Danis and threw toilet paper at him and a film crew while speeding past on the back of a pickup truck.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

“Caught the biggest s**t talker slacking @dillondanis (Dillon Danis). You gotta check-in when you come to LA. #GenerousDriveBy,” wrote Paul on Twitter.

Initial Reactions

Once fans saw the footage, they were split down the middle with reactions. Some fans believed that the short video was a great promotional builder in order to sell their fight. Regardless of the video was authentic, or planned out, which wouldn’t be a surprise from either party.

While others believe that if the beef was real, Paul would have hopped out of the car. Then, the men would finally be able to settle their differences.

Making the Fight

Previously, Jake stated that if he were to fight Danis, that he would have Jorge Masvidal in his corner. Although he believes he would defeat Masvidal as well.

Who do fans believe would win in a pure boxing match between Paul and Danis? Furthermore, would the matchup garner enough interest for the main event status of a Bellator card?