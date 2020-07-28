Recently, Mike Perry found himself in a world of trouble after an alarming video surfaced of him punching an elderly man at a bar/restaurant. “Platinum” usually finds himself as the source of news and it usually isn’t good. With a history of racist comments and outbursts of anger, it’s safe to say Perry needs help. In the video of Perry, he was also caught yelling at his current girlfriend LaTory Gongalez. Now, his popular ex-wife (or current) “Platinum Princess” Danielle Nickerson has hinted at possible abuse suffered by the hands of Perry.

Troubled Past of Mike Perry

UFC welterweight Mike Perry recently defeated Mickey Gall via decision inside of the UFC’s Apex Center. However, these days, it seems like Perry is finding himself in just as many fights outside of the octagon as he does inside of it. Earlier this year, “Platinum” Mike posted a video to his own social media account of him knocking out an older gentleman. Now, a video has surfaced of a visibly drunk Perry hitting an elderly man, screaming racial terms, and calling his girlfriend expletives at a bar.

Danielle Nickerson Hints at Abuse From Ex-Husband Mike Perry

That could have very well been the straw that broke the camels back. On Instagram, Danielle posted a cryptic tweet that hinted that Mike may have abused her. Although it wasn’t said directly, the photo of Mike covering her mouth partnered with the caption eluded to such inclinations.

“I’m done being silent, wrote Danielle.” “What happened is not ok. It is never acceptable. It’s still happening everyday to others. It’s time for someone to speak up, to be brave and tell the truth.

I’m ready to talk… who’s ready to listen?

The Power of Words

After, she tagged both Ariel Helwani and Joe Rogan. These are platforms she would like to visit in hopes of talking about the issue. If it comes out that Nickerson was physically abused by “Platinum” Mike Perry, it could be the end of his UFC career.

Hopefully, the search for a large platform is to elevate her message beyond a reach that she couldn’t grasp. With the MMA community consciousness at bay, everyone is optimistic that the very serious subject doesn’t turn out to be a publicity stunt.