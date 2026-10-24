Daniel Santos Edges Bolaji Oki By Unanimous Decision At UFC 333 — Highlights

Daniel Santos emerged with a narrow victory over Bolaji Oki at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24, in Abu Dhabi. The featherweights completed three rounds at Etihad Arena, and the official announcement gave the Brazilian a unanimous decision with identical 29-28 scorecards. Their matchup was part of the early preliminary card.

Round 1: Oki finds success on the ground

Oki established his jab and mixed attacks to the body with low kicks, while Santos advanced and answered with combinations. A slip during a body kick led Oki into a guillotine attempt, but he escaped and attacked from above. Later, another takedown put Oki in side control, where he added knees to the body and punches before the horn. Jason Herzog refereed the contest. Santos’ record improves from 14-3 to 15-3, while Oki falls from 10-4 to 10-5.

Round 2: Santos answers with pressure

Santos could not complete an early single-leg attempt, then reversed a takedown situation to reach top position. Oki worked back upright but was taken down again. Once they returned to striking range, Santos combined hooks and a spinning backfist, while Oki answered with a knee and right hand. A Santos knee through the middle supplied a conspicuous late moment.

The knee lands FLUSH at the end of RD2 😮‍💨@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | InAbuDhabi [ UFC 333 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Iy7kjvQVyR — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2026

Round 3: Both men keep attacking

Oki increased his jab output and landed a left hook as Santos continued attacking the legs. A takedown and scramble briefly placed Oki in half guard before Santos stood. Oki then hurt him with a body kick and followed with punches, only to meet a spinning elbow. Another spinning elbow interrupted further pressure before the final exchanges.

The promotion’s account characterized the contest as competitive throughout, contrasting Santos’ greater activity with Oki’s heavier individual strikes. It did not identify a prolonged stretch in which either fighter controlled the entire contest. Oki reacted with surprise when the verdict was read. The judges’ totals are the official outcome; no individual round allocations were available from the signed scorecard page at the time of this report.

A victory carrying a personal meaning

The immediate Octagon interview turned first to Allan Nascimento, the late teammate whose memory Santos had carried into the fight. Speaking through his interpreter, Santos described a relationship stretching back roughly 15 years to his arrival in São Paulo. He credited Nascimento with welcoming and supporting him, explaining why the loss was felt across the team rather than only by one training partner.

“He’s a guy that was more than a friend, more than a teammate. He was a brother for all of us.”

His assessment included qualifications. Santos acknowledged that the contest had been close and that Oki had put him on the ground. He also recognized that his guillotine attempts had not helped his position. Nevertheless, he believed his own offense had inflicted the more consequential damage, rather than presenting the decision as an easy or one-sided victory.

Asked whether he expected to win when the action ended, Santos said he believed he had secured at least two rounds. He pointed to his hand strikes in the opening two frames as the basis for that confidence. That was his personal explanation of the outcome, not a disclosure of how any particular judge had scored those rounds.

The featherweight stakes behind the matchup

The matchup paired two fighters trying to respond to stoppage defeats. A former bantamweight, Santos had already built a 2-1 record since moving into the featherweight division. Santos came in after losing to Doo Ho Choi in May, a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors and ended his four-fight winning run. Oki was making a divisional change after five UFC appearances at lightweight, where he had recorded two wins and three losses. Consecutive stoppage defeats preceded his move to 145 pounds. Both weighed 146 pounds at the official UFC 333 weigh-ins.