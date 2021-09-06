Daniel Rodriguez Says He Is ‘Two More Wins’ Away From Title Shot, Wants Belal Muhammad

After a massive win over Kevin Lee, Daniel Rodriguez has found himself in the top 15 at workout welterweight. However he says that with just two solid wins, he could be fighting for the title within a year.

Since signing with the UFC last year, Rodriguez has looked impressive, going 6-1 with three finishes. His most recent outing though, saw him take the highly respected Kevin Lee to a decision on two week’s notice, where he thoroughly dominated the Motown Phenom, coming close to knocking him out.

With that win, D-Rod is now in the UFC’s top 15, and is riding a three-fight streak. Speaking with TMZ, the notorious street fighter called his shot for his next fight, saying that he would love to lock horns with Belal Muhammad, and continue his rapid ascent through the rankings.

“That’s a major thing, to be ranked top 15 in the world. It opens opportunities for me to fight the other guys. As far as who’s next, literally all these guys are next. I’d like to continue to fight consistently, that’s the most important thing for me right now, and whoever wants it first… I think Belal Muhammad, I think is like number nine,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t really see him taking me down. I just survived Kevin Lee, which everyone was saying he_s a really, really good wrestler. At the end of the day, the fight starts on the feet, and that’s my world.”

Daniel Rodriguez Is On The Fast Track

It is no secret that Dana White is a fan of fighters who compete often, and with seven fights in a year and a half, that perfectly describes Daniel Rodriguez. Because of this, he feels that he is on the fast track towards a UFC title shot.

He explained that he thinks that all he needs is two wins to fight for a title, if they are the right opponent. With that in mind, he expects to have gold around his waist within a year.

“I’m on the fast track, man. I’ve fought in the past 18 months, this is my seventh fight. Dana,’s really happy with that. That’s really unheard of nowadays, a lot of fighters take a lot of time off, but I’m in my prime right now, I’m ready to go, I’m hot,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like another year… I said two more wins in the top ten, and I’m definitely in line for a title shot.”

What do you think of a fight between Daniel Rodriguez and Belal Muhammad? Is D-Rod really just two fights away from a title shot?