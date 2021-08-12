 Skip to Content

Daniel Rodriguez Steps Up On Short Notice To Fight Kevin Lee At UFC Vegas 35

After Sean Brady was forced out of the fight, Daniel Rodriguez has agreed to step up and fight Kevin Lee

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Derek Hall

Daniel Rodriguez Steps Up On Short Notice To Fight Kevin Lee At UFC Vegas 35
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

With Sean Brady being forced to withdraw just a few weeks before his fight with Kevin Lee, it seemed unlikely that Kevin would stay on the card. However he has found a new opponent, in the form of Daniel Rodriguez.

Lee was expected to return for his first fight in some time, to take on Brady. Unfortunately the Motown Phenom was left without a foe, after Sean suffered an injury that kicked him out of the contest for a second time, leaving Kevin asking around for someone to step up.

It seems that this new short notice opponent will be undefeated street fighter of more than two hundred bouts, Daniel Rodriguez. According to reports, he will be putting his two fight winning streak on the line, to face the former interim title challenger on August 28th, taking the fight on just over two weeks notice.

Kevin Lee vs Daniel Rodriguez Breakdown

This fight between Kevin Lee and Daniel Rodriguez promises to be an action packed barn burner of an affair. Daniel is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only setback being a loss to Nicolas Dalby, and he is fresh off a huge TKO win against Preston Parsons in July.

As for Kevin, this will be his first time stepping in the Octagon since March of 2020, and since getting his insane head tattoo. He looks to right the ship, after going 2-4 since 2017, but only fighting the best of the best at every outing.

This is a tough but winnable fight for Kevin Lee, as Daniel Rodriguez has proven himself to be an interesting prospect in the UFC’s welterweight division. One thing is for sure though, and that is the fact that fans of the Motown Phenom are just happy that he was able to stay on this card, and find someone to fight him on short notice.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Paddy Pimblett Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett Unfazed By Conor McGregor Comparisons: 'I'm My Own Man'
← Read Last Post