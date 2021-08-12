Daniel Rodriguez Steps Up On Short Notice To Fight Kevin Lee At UFC Vegas 35

With Sean Brady being forced to withdraw just a few weeks before his fight with Kevin Lee, it seemed unlikely that Kevin would stay on the card. However he has found a new opponent, in the form of Daniel Rodriguez.

Lee was expected to return for his first fight in some time, to take on Brady. Unfortunately the Motown Phenom was left without a foe, after Sean suffered an injury that kicked him out of the contest for a second time, leaving Kevin asking around for someone to step up.

It seems that this new short notice opponent will be undefeated street fighter of more than two hundred bouts, Daniel Rodriguez. According to reports, he will be putting his two fight winning streak on the line, to face the former interim title challenger on August 28th, taking the fight on just over two weeks notice.

Daniel Rodriguez has offered to step in vs. Kevin Lee at #UFCVegas35 on Aug. 28, per his management @UpgradeMG. I’d certainly watch. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 10, 2021

Kevin Lee vs Daniel Rodriguez Breakdown

This fight between Kevin Lee and Daniel Rodriguez promises to be an action packed barn burner of an affair. Daniel is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only setback being a loss to Nicolas Dalby, and he is fresh off a huge TKO win against Preston Parsons in July.

As for Kevin, this will be his first time stepping in the Octagon since March of 2020, and since getting his insane head tattoo. He looks to right the ship, after going 2-4 since 2017, but only fighting the best of the best at every outing.

This is a tough but winnable fight for Kevin Lee, as Daniel Rodriguez has proven himself to be an interesting prospect in the UFC’s welterweight division. One thing is for sure though, and that is the fact that fans of the Motown Phenom are just happy that he was able to stay on this card, and find someone to fight him on short notice.