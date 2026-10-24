Daniel Cormier Sees Volkov Title Opportunity, With Two Conditions

The heavyweight queue remains unsettled in Daniel Cormier’s view, even after Alexander Volkov beat Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333. His post-event assessment came with two explicit conditions rather than a guaranteed next shot.

Speaking from Abu Dhabi after Saturday’s event on his own YouTube channel, the former two-division UFC champion offered this assessment:

Unless Alex Pereira has an insane knockout of Sergei Pavlovich, I believe that Volkov reintroduced himself to a title opportunity.

His assessment assumed Tom Aspinall would not return immediately after November’s championship fight. Cormier was outlining possibilities, not announcing a title challenger or confirming either outcome.

He credited Volkov with greater aggression and a better performance, although he would have preferred a finish.

The win that prompted the assessment

The official result in Abu Dhabi was a unanimous decision, with scores of 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 after three rounds. It came on the October 24 main card at Etihad Arena. This was a non-title contest: the judges settled Volkov’s meeting with Kuniev, not the identity of the next championship challenger.

November’s title fight is already booked

Ciryl Gane is scheduled to defend the undisputed heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The promotion announced that matchup during its September UFC 331 broadcast.

The championship designation changed during Aspinall’s absence. According to the UFC’s September announcement, he chose to vacate while recovering from complications following the eye poke against Gane at UFC 321. The promotion said he had reinjured his right eye while training for an anticipated rematch and was waiting to regain clearance.

Gane had previously won the interim belt by stopping Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. His later elevation followed the vacancy; it was not a new victory over Aspinall. That sequence explains why a possible comeback by the former champion matters to the division without establishing when he will be ready.

The other condition reaches into December

Pereira’s next heavyweight assignment is against Pavlovich at UFC 335 on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC announced it as the co-main event beneath Charles Oliveira’s BMF-title defense against Diego Lopes. It follows Pereira’s unsuccessful divisional debut against Gane, rather than a return to light heavyweight.

Pavlovich enters that booking on three consecutive wins, including a stoppage of Tallison Teixeira. That puts his matchup four weeks after the New York title fight, so the remaining assignments Cormier discussed do not take place on the same card.