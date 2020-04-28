Daniel Cormier Points Out ‘Very Strong Resemblance’ Between He And The Rock, Dwayne Johnson Agrees

Daniel Cormier and Dwayne Johnson Joke About Looking Alike

Daniel Cormier is a well-known fan of professional wrestling. Therefore he was quite flattered when he recently joked that he looks like Dwayne Johnson, only to have the Rock agree with the assessment.

Cormier is one of the most beloved fighters in all of MMA. Although this was not always the case, he has largely won over the fanbase, becoming a mainstay on UFC broadcasts, and doing all kinds of programing with ESPN. It is just hard to ignore his charming and humorous personality, not to mention his incredible athletic accomplishments.

Of all the good things you can say about Daniel Cormier, saying that he looks like Dwayne Johnson is not usually something you hear. The Rock is 6’5 and super bricked up, while the former champ-champ is 5’11 and a little softer around the midsection. Nevertheless Daniel recently found himself in a funny situation where those comparisons were being made.

In a recent poster for the ESPN show DC and Helwani, Cormier is drawn in a way that makes him bare a striking resemblance to the WWE and Hollywood superstar. It was something he joked about on a recent episode of the show, explaining that he was originally drawn to be a little more pudgy. So he asked the designed of the poster to redraw him a little more fit, and the end result wound up being this:

The story does not end here, though. Following this, Dwayne Johnson actually got wind of the situation, and decided to be a good sport. He took to Twitter, complimenting Cormier, and joking that they were basically twins.

Maaan this gave me a good laugh. Me and my brother @dc_mma are pretty much identical twins. Get over people. Sheeesh 😂💪🏾 #LikeLookingInTheMirror @arielhelwani https://t.co/6QUcQFlZ5V — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020

It is definitely good to see Dwayne Johnson share a laugh about these comparisons. Do you think he and Daniel Cormier share a resemblance?