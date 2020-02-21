AKA Head Coach Says Daniel Cormier was ‘Not the Same’ in Miocic Rematch due to Injuries

Javier Mendez says Daniel Cormier was not 100% leading up to rematch with Stipe

AKA coach Javier Mendez has never been one to make excuses. However, recently he told MMA Junkie that Daniel Cormier was not fully healthy leading up to his rematch against Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. In the first meeting between the two at UFC 226, DC held the light heavyweight belt and was looking to become champ-champ by defeating then heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Cormier was able to land a first round knockout of Miocic, granting him the king of two divisions.

Nearly a year later the two would meet again for the rematch at UFC 241. Stipe was able to avenge his loss and regain his heavyweight title by stopping DC in the third round. With the score now at one fight a piece, Javier Mendez spoke out on why Cormier deserves the trilogy fight.

“he was not 100 percent going in”

According to Mendez, DC was not completely healthy in his preparation for the rematch. Still recovering from back surgery after his first heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis, Mendez believes that DC did not have enough recovery time. This led to a limit on his mobility during training camp which effected him being in the best shape possible.

Quick to give credit to Miocic for his come from behind win, Mendez commented on how well the contender was able to battle through adversity.

“He recovered. he was losing all the rounds; he recovered fantastic.”

Daniel Cormier’s Future Plans

The AKA head coach knows that Miocic is recovering from an eye injury and his boxing aspirations, but is hopeful that the trilogy will be made. Mendez went as far as to claim that DC is “set on Stipe” and would not accept any other fight. This puts the UFC in a tricky situation for one of the pound-for-pound bests’ potential last fight.

“and if he doesn’t get stipe, then that will probably be it.”