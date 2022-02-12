(Video) Daniel Cormier, Michael Chiesa and Laura Sanko Do Shoeys During The UFC 271 Weigh-Ins

Dana White didn’t do a shoey yesterday, but that didn’t stop some UFC analysts from doing one.

It looks like the “shoey” is here to stay, well, during Tai Tuivasa fight weeks at least.

The Shoeys

During the official UFC 271 weigh-in show on Youtube, former double champ Daniel Cormier, current top welterweight Michael Chiesa, good at everything Laura Sanko and host Dan Hellie all did shoeys or modified shoeys one-by-one.

Oh, and the master of the shoey himself Tuivasa, gave them instructions and judged them. He picked Sanko as the winner.

UFC 271

Tuivasa fights Derrick Lewis in the co-main event of this weekend’s fight card. Tuivasa is riding a four-fight win streak, with all four wins coming by way of knockout. A win over Lewis this weekend will vault him into the No. 2 spot in the top 15 rankings. It is a gigantic fight with huge implications.

Tai wants to do a shoey from Derrick Lewis ball guard after UFC 271 win.

“[Derrick Lewis] can throw [his cup] to me when I win and I’ll do a ‘cuppy’ out of his ball guard then.” Tuivasa told MiddleEasy and others at UFC 271 media day.

