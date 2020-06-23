Daniel Cormier heard that Jon Jones made a suggestion that he could fight Mike Tyson in a boxing match. However the former champ-champ believes there is little chance of that fight actually taking place.

Cormier and Jones have a long and well documented dislike for each other. There have been many times between the two that spell their rivalry out perfectly. On the other hand, recent years have seen a more tough but fair approach between the two, whether with Jones wanting more money, or other situations that have seen them put their beef aside, even briefly.

Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Jon’s Recent Idea

A recent situation has emerged that brought the fire out of Daniel Cormier again. Recently an interaction between Jon Jones and Mike Tyson sparked discussion as to what a fight between the two would look like. However, speaking on the DC and Helwani show, the former two division champ said that he has no interest in seeing that happen.

“Jon Jones and Mike Tyson? In what, mixed martial arts?” Cormier said. “That’s crazy, it’s odd. Even hearing that, it’s odd. Like even hearing the whole interaction is odd. I’m just going to ignore it. No-sell. You know how they say you no-sold something? I’m no-selling this thing right into the garbage can. “The reality is, in order for Jones to make those types of dollars he’s going to go have to fight a guy like that in boxing and get a boxing type contract. It’s not wrong. He’s not wrong, still just not interested in it.”

"Jon Jones and Mike Tyson? In what? Mixed martial arts… I’m no-selling this thing right into the garbage can." 😅@dc_mma told @arielhelwani he'll be ignoring the "odd" interaction between Jones and Tyson. pic.twitter.com/uVn9tR3Cwk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2020

At the end of the day, there is basically no chance that Jon Jones and Mike Tyson will fight each other. Although Daniel Cormier is right that boxing is where the big money is. Unfortunately this is not the way to do it.