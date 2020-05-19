Daniel Cormier Compliments Jon Jones For ‘Gangster’ Move Of Calling Out Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier Praises Jon Jones For Francis Ngannou Callout

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones may have their differences. However that does not stop DC from respecting his rival for calling for the most terrifying heavyweight fight possible.

Since moving to heavyweight, Cormier has done his best to establish a legacy that has not been touched by Jon Jones. He has largely been successful at that, winning and defending the title, at the same time as holding the light heavyweight strap. Even when he lost the belt, it was in a bout that he was winning for the most part.

Daniel Cormier has made it clear that he is not afraid of Francis Ngannou, even though almost every other heavyweight is. Not only has he said he would be willing to face the terrifying heavyweight, but he also heard Jon Jones say the same thing. Although DC and Jones disagree on almost everything, the former champ-champ took the opportunity, on this week’s DC and Helwani show, to give some praise to his rival for asking for the fight that almost nobody else wants.

“First off, you know, I am quick to insult Jones. I will insult Jones on any day of the week. But, I will also give him credit where credit is due. I truly believe this Francis Ngannou thing is one of the most gangster things in the world. Like, why would you be afraid of anyone in? Especially if you are a guy who has the accomplishments of Jones. Why? That’s the thing that I don’t get, when people say me or Jon Jones, that we are afraid of someone. Its the most asinine thing in the world. We’re not afraid of anything, and I think this Jones thing is cool. He’s like ‘okay you want to fight, let’s do it,’ and that’s what any person in the world, a true fighter, would do. I think hats off to Jones.”

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones calling out Francis Ngannou is "one of the most gangster things in the world." (via @dc_mma, @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/OiNDUNS48J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2020

It is interesting to see this version of Daniel Cormier praising Jon Jones. Not many people are convinced that Jonny Bones actually wants to fight Francis Ngannou. If DC thinks he is serious, that at least means something.