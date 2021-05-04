Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones Deserves Khabib Money, Not McGregor Money

The UFC does not seem to think that Jon Jones is deserving of a pay raise to fight Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title. Daniel Cormier on the other hand, thinks that he should get paid, although not necessarily as much as Jon may think.

The relationship between Jones and Cormier may not be good, but even DC realizes the struggles that Jon is having with the UFC right now. Jon vacated his 205lb strap to prepare for a move to heavyweight, and wants to fight the champ in his debut at this new weight class.

The only problem is that Jones wants to get a pay bump to fight the terrifying force of nature that is Francis Ngannou, and understandably so. However the UFC has not budged on Jon’s demands, instead seemingly abandoning this fight for a rematch between Francis and Derrick Lewis instead.

Daniel Cormier Wants Jon Jones To Get Paid More

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Daniel Cormier actually supports Jon Jones and his desire to get paid more money. However he is not so sure that Jon should get the type of pay raise that he is after.

Speaking in a recent episode of the DC and Helwani show, the former champ-champ did say that Jon should make more. That said, he does not feel that Jon should make as much as the likes of Conor McGregor.

“I think he does deserve a large number, I don’t believe… if Conor McGregor — and I don’t know what Conor makes. But I heard Conor makes, like, $15 million to show up. And then he gets all the pay-per-view,” Cormier said (h/t Bloody Elbow) “If Conor makes $15 million to show up, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. If Conor McGregor makes something in that range, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. It should be a tier beneath that.”

So what does Daniel Cormier think Jon Jones should be paid? Somewhere closer to the range of what his teammate and former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov made while he was competing.

“Does Jon Jones make what Khabib makes? If Khabib makes $8 million to $10 million, yes. But I don’t believe he should make what Conor McGregor makes,” Cormier said. “I do believe that Conor McGregor… there should be a difference in the pay scale because of what he has meant to the company. But in the $8 million to $10 million range? I think that works. “I believe with 100% certainty, (the UFC) would give (Jones) $10 million to show up and fight Francis Ngannou. I believe that,” Cormier added. “And that’s him getting his money. Because he’s never made $10 million before to show. He said he makes $5 million, right? So if he makes $5 million, then you’re doubling what he makes to go and fight Francis.”

On the other hand, Cormier understands the UFC’s hesitation to pay Jon more, given his previous drug test failures. He knows that the promotion wants to avoid paying Jon a ton of money, only to have him fail another drug test.

“We fought on a number of occasions, and every time something happened after,” Cormier said of Jones. “What if something happens after? Now you’ve got a vacant heavyweight championship and you pay this guy all this money. And that’s the problem. “And it’s hard for me to say that because of our history. But it’s like, UFC 214, him and I. He beat me. Take your belt, take your money, go home. But instead, there’s an issue. Now what? You’re just gonna put the belt back on Francis.”

It is somewhat surprising to see Daniel Cormier offer his support of Jon Jones in this way. Hopefully he can figure things out with the UFC, and we will see a heavyweight Bones before the year is out.