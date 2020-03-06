Daniel Cormier Honored As First UFC Fighter With 50 Clean USADA Tests

Daniel Cormier First To Get 50 Clean USADA Tests

It is secret that Daniel Cormier is a massive advocate for the use of USADA in the UFC. Now he has a nice jacket to show for it, as he became the first athlete with 50 drug tests with no issues.

Cormier has been competing under United States Anti-Doping Agency drug testing longer than almost anyone in the UFC. Before he even competed in the UFC, he had to follow similar drug testing procedures with his Olympic wrestling pursuits. Therefore he has a lot of experience when it comes to the process involved with working with USADA.

As a result of this extensive testing history, Daniel Cormier has become the first athlete to successfully take 50 drug tests, without a single failure. Although he was not the first athlete recognized for this, he was the first to achieve it, now sitting at 54 tests, which is not including the tests prior to the UFC. This announcement was made in a recent ceremony, where he was presented with a Letterman’s Jacket. He then gave a speech, explaining how much this meant to him, and the legacy he is trying to leave.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my career, and honestly, this is one of the more proud things that I’ve accomplished,” Cormier said. “To be able to compete at a high level for a long time and still have these, to receive something like this – 85 tests, all clean tests. To do it the right way means a ton to me. Being a guy that wants to encourage youth sports, and youth athletics, you have to do things the right way, or else your message goes above a kid’s head. I’m so extremely proud of this honor.”

Cormier continued, commenting about the previous issues he has had with USADA. However, he recognizes the work they are doing. Then he went on to be asked what his process is to stay clean. To him, it is as simple as not risking something; if you have questions, ask.

“When I was a young kid, I was Superman. I didn’t even have to take supplements,” Cormier joked. “I just kind of did what I did. But now, as an older man, I do have to take a lot of things, and before I take anything, we make sure to call Jeff. He’s very open with his phone line, and he’s very knowledgeable obviously, and you can just go on USADA’s website and check to see if that supplement you’re about to take is going to be an issue. You have the resources to not make mistakes, but I take what my nutritionist gives me, and if he has a question he calls Jeff.”

Congratulations to Daniel Cormier for his more than 50 clean USADA drug tests.