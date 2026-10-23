Dana White Signals Support For Volkanovski’s Proposed Gaethje Fight

Dana White would be receptive to Alexander Volkanovski pursuing another lightweight opportunity, with the UFC president expressing support when asked about a possible Justin Gaethje fight. Main Event published the exchange on October 23, adding White’s position to a proposal the featherweight champion had already raised publicly.

The interviewer asked whether Volkanovski’s achievements and contribution to the promotion would earn backing for another attempt at 155 pounds against someone such as Gaethje. White answered by emphasizing the Australian’s standing and the latitude he believes that success deserves.

“He’s got things that he wants to try or do before he hangs it up. I’m sure we would be very supportive.”

When the interviewer then described the potential matchup as a major spectacle, White also expressed confidence in Volkanovski’s ability to compete against anyone. The published clip does not announce a signed fight, a date, a championship agreement or a retirement commitment from either athlete.

White’s answer follows Volkanovski’s own proposal

Volkanovski discussed the idea in an October 15 interview on Who The Fook Are These Guys? He envisioned a lightweight title contest with Gaethje as a possible send-off for both men, allowing the divisions to move forward afterward. That was Volkanovski’s invitation rather than an agreement with the other champion.

So you're saying there's a chance 😌 Dana White is open to the idea of Alex Volkanovski returning to lightweight to face Justin Gaethje#ufc333

📆Sunday 25 October

⏰ 5AM AEDT (Volk's fight after 7AM)

📺 @maineventtv on @kayosports pic.twitter.com/ht1GMGqQ7d — MAIN EVENT (@MainEventTV) October 23, 2026

The immediate assignment remains Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The championship main event is at featherweight, ten pounds below the division being discussed in the Main Event exchange. Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili contest the bantamweight championship on the same card.

Friday’s official weigh-in session supplied the latest concrete step toward that defense: Volkanovski registered 144.5 pounds and Evloev reached 145. Both were inside the championship limit, which does not include the extra pound available for non-title bouts.

The lightweight title has been a separate pursuit

Volkanovski has challenged for the UFC lightweight championship twice before. Islam Makhachev retained the belt by unanimous decision at UFC 284 in Perth in February 2023, then won their October rematch in Abu Dhabi by first-round knockout. Those were unsuccessful attempts to add a second divisional title, not defenses of Volkanovski’s featherweight belt.

Gaethje now holds the undisputed lightweight championship after defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June. Topuria’s corner stopped that contest after the fourth round. A meeting with Volkanovski would therefore involve the current champions of neighboring divisions rather than a rematch of either Makhachev contest.

Volkanovski’s most recent defense was the five-round rematch with Diego Lopes at UFC 325 in Sydney. He retained the featherweight championship by unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45. That gave him consecutive championship victories over Lopes before the unbeaten Evloev received his opportunity.