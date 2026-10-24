Dana White remains interested in Usman Nurmagomedov, but says he does not know the lightweight’s contractual position. He also discussed Tom Aspinall’s absence and Ciryl Gane’s promotion to undisputed champion.

Interest Without A Contract Announcement

Asked about talks with Nurmagomedov, White tied any approach to the fighter being available. He did not announce negotiations, an agreement or a debut:

“When he’s a free agent, and he’s able to talk to us, we’re interested.”

Nurmagomedov’s competitive position is clear from the PFL’s official New York event record. The division has a 155-pound limit. He defeated Archie Colgan in the lightweight championship main event on July 31 at UBS Arena. The promotion lists a first-round finish at 3:42 and a career record of 22 wins, no defeats and one no-contest afterward. Colgan left with a 13-1 record. Those results establish his recent sporting achievements, not the present terms of a promotional agreement.

The PFL had built that event around two undefeated lightweights, with Colgan arriving as its third-ranked contender. Its announcement placed the champion at the top of the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings before the contest. That background explains the significance of a potential recruitment, while leaving the business question separate from what happened inside the cage. White’s latest answer did not supply a timetable for resolving it.

On the heavyweight situation, White offered no return date for Aspinall, saying the former champion would inform the UFC when ready. He cited Gane’s long service and experience, alongside the expectation of a prolonged absence, when explaining the Frenchman’s elevation.

What Is Already Confirmed At Heavyweight

UFC’s September announcement of the New York title card provides the established chronology. Aspinall vacated the championship while continuing to recover from complications following the eye poke in his UFC 321 meeting with Gane. The promotion said he had reinjured his right eye in training for an anticipated rematch and would wait for clearance. That published explanation should not be confused with a newly announced medical assessment or a confirmed comeback booking.

Gane subsequently became undisputed champion and is scheduled to defend against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden. The same UFC announcement placed Kayla Harrison’s women’s bantamweight title defense against Amanda Nunes on the card. Those are announced championship assignments, rather than predictions about who will hold either belt afterward.

The champion’s previous appearance was at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. UFC’s finalized result records a TKO victory over Alex Pereira at 1:27 of the second round. That win earned the interim heavyweight championship at the time; the later change in his designation followed Aspinall’s vacancy rather than another fight.

White praised Abu Dhabi’s pandemic role and destination appeal. He declined to pick UFC 333 winners, describing wrestling-versus-striking questions in both title bouts. On crossover boxing, he challenged the premise by asking for a successful example; no policy change was announced.

The interview is separate from White’s earlier response to Volkanovski’s proposed lightweight move. MiddleEasy has also covered the heavyweight contenders competing in Abu Dhabi and the debate surrounding Gane’s next title defense.