Dana White: “We Will Be Doing A Fight In The Middle Of The Metaverse”

As times are changing… so are Dana White’s plans.

The UFC President is keeping up with the times. Whether it’s cracking a NFT deal or hanging out with ‘The Nelk Boys’ get attract a younger audience for the UFC, White seems like he’s always evolving as a promoter.

UFC: Into The Metaverse

Getting more eyes on the UFC goes along with the job description, and White looks to do just that. The UFC boss has some big dreams for the future, including a dive into the ‘Metaverse’.

The Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. Watching events live in person may be a thing of the past as White looks to have fans attend events virtually.

“We are looking to do a fight in the metaverse,” White said on The Full Send Podcast. “We have been working on it for a while. “It will be a live fight, an actual fight that takes place inside the metaverse… Kids at home you could put on your f*cking goggles and you could f*cking get up and go walk around. You know we are still working it out but it will be soon. We will be doing a fight in the middle of the metaverse.”

It is crazy to think that in the future, fans from across the world could view a fight with a cageside view, with just a pair of virtual reality goggles. White could bring that sci-fi fantasy into reality… well virtual reality that is.

Big Things

Dana White’s big plans for the Metaverse would come just a few days after the UFC announced their NFT partnership with Dapper Labs. The deal would be nothing but groundbreaking for the company (and its fighters) as they continue to work with cryptocurrency.

White looks to embrace the future rather than focusing on the past. UFC will still be on the TV and in arenas for fans to watch, but it looks to also take place in the Metaverse in the near future.