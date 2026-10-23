Dana White Says UFC Is Working On Georgia Event For 2027

Asked whether Georgian fans could get a UFC event in 2027, Dana White said Thursday that the promotion is working on it. The UFC CEO gave that answer at the UFC 333 press conference in Abu Dhabi, without announcing a date or venue.

The question came from Setanta Sports’ Giorgi Buchukuri, who pointed to the country’s fighters, including Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili, before asking whether Georgian fans could have a UFC event next year. White answered:

Yes, sir. Yes. We are definitely working on that. And the answer is yes. Hell, yes.

That is a statement of the promotion’s intentions, rather than a ticket launch or a finalized card. Neither a host city nor a prospective headliner was identified in the exchange, and White did not tie the project to the outcome of any particular fight.

Georgia’s interest in bringing the promotion to the country has an earlier public record. A June 9, 2025 report by Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 described sports minister Shalva Gogoladze meeting White at UFC 316 in Newark. Gogoladze extended an invitation to host an event, with the sides agreeing to begin negotiations and preparatory work. The report also described discussion of sports infrastructure and the development of MMA in Georgia.

White’s new answer supplies a prospective year to that broader discussion. It does not establish that those earlier talks produced a signed hosting agreement, and no financial terms or regulatory arrangements were disclosed in Thursday’s clip.

Georgian fans have already seen a major UFC name compete at home outside the Octagon. Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo in their July 11 RAF Georgia wrestling match, recovering from an 8-0 deficit to win 11-8. That appearance was a freestyle wrestling contest for Real American Freestyle, not a UFC event. It therefore represents a separate homecoming rather than an earlier edition of the card White was asked about.

Dvalishvili has a title fight before any home booking

The immediate assignment for Dvalishvili remains Petr Yan at UFC 333 on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Their bantamweight title trilogy is the co-main event beneath Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight defense against Movsar Evloev.

Yan and Dvalishvili enter with one victory apiece: the Georgian won their first meeting in March 2023, while Yan regained the championship at UFC 323 in December 2025. Saturday’s bout is the scheduled chance to settle that rivalry. It is not an announced qualifier for a Georgia event, and the press-conference answer did not reserve a place on a future home card for either man.