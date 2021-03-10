Dana White: “Khabib Is Undoubtedly The Best In The World”

UFC president Dana White has been consistently churning out exciting fights for UFC fans throughout the Covid pandemic. Coming off the back of UFC 259, which featured 3 title fights on top of an already talent stacked card, Dana White has discussed the future of one of the UFC’s most exciting weight divisions.

White Talks 155lb Division

Speaking with BT Sport, the UFC president discussed the current state of the lightweight division. The 155lb division includes some of the organizations biggest stars, such as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. However, it’s the current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 but has supposedly not yet relinquished his belt. This has left the division in a stalemate of sorts. White had the following to say:

“All these guys have to fight each other. They all need to fight each other. Nobodies in line, like I should be next. 1 to 9. All those guys are badasses that can win on any given day…. You could literally put all the names in a hat and pull them out and match them up. Every one of those fights are awesome.”

On the topic of Khabib, Dana does not believe that anyone is currently close to him in terms of skill.

“Khabib is undoubedly the best in the world right now, by a long shot. He’s the champ….. Look at his fight with Justin Gaethje. His fight with Conor. His fight with everybody. I can’t remember what the exact stat is, but he’s lost like one round in his career. “

McGrgeor vs Poirier 3

Two of Khabib’s former opponents, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are set to face off against each other in a much-anticipated trilogy fight this summer. White revealed some details about the exciting rubber match, in regards to how far along negotiations were with both fighters.:

“Poirier has a deal. He did his deal before the Conor fight. The deal was done with, what if Poirier wins, what if Conor wins. So he’s got a deal. Conor and I have talked… I think Conor will take this fight way more serious.”