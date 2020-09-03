Dana White has had a history of offering positions at the UFC offices to candidates he considers unique, even if they come from odd circumstances. This happened yet again, as he hired Summer Tapasa to work security, after her viral video of stopping a shoplifter.

You may remember a video going around at the beginning of the year, of a lady who stopped a shoplifter from stealing something from a Best Buy in Hawaii, by blocking him like an NFL player. While this woman, later identified to be Summer Tapasa, got fired from Best Buy, Dana White was so impressed by her performance that he offered her a special invitation to UFC 246. Sure enough she showed up, and was seen standing on stage with Dana and company during weigh-ins, as well as various points throughout the weekend.

Dana White Hires Summer Tapasa

When inviting her to the UFC event, it was clear that Dana White wanted to hire her to work for the UFC corporate office, with him even saying as much. Now it seems like she has accepted the job offer after some time considering her options. Dana posted a video to social media, welcoming her to the team, and saying how impressed he was with her.

“Do you remember the girl Summer, that worked for Best Buy as security in Hawaii? Somebody was stealing a TV, some dude, and she beat his a– and stopped him from stealing the TV, she got fired by best Buy which I thought was horrible,” White said. “So I brought her out to Vegas, I offered her a job here. She went back to Hawaii, she weighed all her options. Well she decided to work for UFC. She is now a UFC employee, so for all you people thinking about f—ing around here at UFC you will get your a– whooped by Summer.”

This is certainly a nice gesture from Dana White, who was clearly impressed with what he saw from her. The video also features a short message from Summer Tapasa, where she explained how happy she was to be apart of the UFC team, and that she hopes to move up in the company.